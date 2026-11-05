Church offers resources to support military members and families worldwide

A chaplain stands and talks during the 2026 Annual Chaplains' Training Seminar in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026.

This November, as the United States observes Veterans Day, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is expanding support for members who serve or have served in their nation’s armed forces around the world.

The Church strives to minister to military members, veterans and their families through faith, belonging and Christ-centered support wherever they serve. To help them and their Church leaders find resources and support, a new initiative offers a way for members to identify their military service in Gospel Tools and an updated website.

Latter-day Saints serve or have served as soldiers, medics, chaplains and in other military roles worldwide. These members and their families often face circumstances unique to military life, said Todd Linton, director of the Church’s Military Relations, Chaplain Services and Prison Ministries Division of the Priesthood and Family Department.

“These enhanced resources are designed to strengthen military members as disciples of Jesus Christ, helping them live their faith, minister to others and bless those around them wherever they serve. They also help Church leaders and ward members better understand the experiences and needs of military members and their families so they can minister with greater awareness and compassion,” he told the Church News.

Chaplains, spouses and other guests listen in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City during the 2026 Annual Chaplains' Training Seminar on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“We want our military members and their families to know they are seen, valued and loved, and that they have an important role in strengthening the Church and blessing their communities.”

Dan Patterson, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and a manager for Church Military Relations, said the initiative will help the Church “to ‘name, number and nourish’ military members of the Church who experience significant life transitions without traditional family and friend support networks” (see Moroni 6:4).

Patterson has experienced that support firsthand. “My family has received so much help and support from our nine different wards and stakes we have lived in,” he said. Those experiences during his military career have made him “passionate about the service and ministry that is available to service members from the Church.”

Marking military service

A central part of the initiative helps ward and stake leaders identify current and former military service members so they can better minister to them and their families.

A feature in the Member Tools App allows those who are serving or have served in the military to identify their military service in membership information. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church’s Military Relations Office encourages current and former service members to self-identify their military service on their Church membership records at ChurchofJesusChrist.org using a feature added in the Member Tools app. Participation is voluntary.

To record military service, open the Member Tools app, tap the profile photo in the upper-right corner and select “Membership Information.” Scroll down and tap “Military Service,” then select the appropriate option from the three listed. To read a message about the feature, tap the “Actions and Messages” icon.

Members of the San Diego California South Stake have practiced using the new feature.

“We are thrilled with this new capacity for military members to self-identify their military status in tools,” said President Adam Dunford, president of the San Diego South stake. “We are hopeful that over time, more military service members will enter their information so that we can minister better to them.”

The updated Military Relations page at ChurchofJesusChrist.org/callings/military-and-chaplain offers support for members serving in the military, considering military service or transitioning to civilian life.

It also provides resources for family members, friends and ministering brothers and sisters who support service members. These include videos, devotionals, a meetinghouse locator, guidance on accessing the sacrament while on duty, information about ordering uniform temple garments and answers to frequently asked questions.

The updated Military Relations site on ChurchofJesusChrist.org is for members who are currently serving, those exploring military service, and those navigating life after service. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

The website supplements the Church’s General Handbook with guidance on compassionately meeting the needs of service members, veterans and their families.

Updates to the Military Relations website include:

Reorganized military-specific information

Improved navigation

An updated orientation to military service

New images to better represent the Church’s global audience

The website is currently available in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French, with plans to add more languages and information tailored to regions around the world, reported the announcement on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

More resources for military families

The Church also offers resources to strengthen and uplift service members and their families, including:

Preparing to serve

Military service orientation: Online, video-based training helps youth, young adults, married individuals and families prepare for military service. It offers guidance on navigating challenges, seeking blessings and focusing on temple covenants, along with information about military garments and resources for service members.

Currently serving

Church missions and military service: The Military Relations Office helps current and prospective service members, their families and local Church leaders navigate military obligations and missionary service. In some areas, members may be able to fulfill their military obligations while serving a Church mission or receive a deferment to serve a mission.

Pocket-size scriptures: Available at store.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, these compact scriptures allow service members to study the gospel in settings where technology is unavailable.

Chaplains and their spouses talk at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City following the 2026 Annual Chaplains' Training Seminar on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Military I.D. tag: Also available at store.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the Church’s military ID tag features an image of the Christus on the front and a request to contact a Church member or chaplain in the event of a critical incident.

Uniform temple garments: Beehive Clothing provides temple markings on approved military undergarments, including fire-resistant options, to help service members honor their temple covenants.

Service member groups and the sacrament: Isolated service members who cannot attend local Church services may coordinate with their stake president and the Military Relations Office to organize gatherings for worship and administration of the sacrament. See the General Handbook, 38.10.3.3 and 38.10.3.4.

Military families

“Becoming a Self-Reliant and Resilient Family”: This manual helps families and Church leaders strengthen self-reliance and resilience during military service.

Veterans

Veteran support: Stake military relations specialists may organize peer support groups to provide networking and assist veterans in accessing military benefits for healthcare, employment, education, recreation and family needs through government and community programs.

Jeffrey Handy, Bryant Curtis and Brent Black chat during a chaplain training seminar at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. Hundreds of Church-endorsed chaplains and spouses meet for training and instruction. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Resources for Church leaders

Stake military relations committee: Agent stakes to a military installation or with a military or veteran population should form military relations committees to counsel together and support the unique needs of military members, veterans and their families in their stake. Training is available through the Military Relations Office (see General Handbook 38.10.1.1).

General Handbook: As part of an update to the Church’s General Handbook on Oct. 22, the section “Military Relations and Chaplain Services” was divided into two new sections with revised information (see 38.9 “Chaplains” and 38.10 “Military Relations”).

Stake military relations specialist: These specialists are called to support service members, veterans and their families, helping build Zion-like communities and encouraging gospel living during military service. Training and support are available through the Military Relations Office (see General Handbook 38.10.1.2).

Senior missionary support: Full-time couples and senior service missionaries can serve a military relations mission to support military members and their families as they navigate military life.

Gospel Library: The Gospel Library features resources for military members and their families.

FamilySearch: Explore military records, learn about battle monuments and find records of relatives buried in military cemeteries on FamilySearch.org.

Patterson said service members and their families experience many different transitions and challenges in their lives such as frequent moves, living far from family support, deployments, combat, uncertainty about the future, grief and more. These resources are intended to support members who are serving and help them feel God’s loving-kindness, mercy and healing, he said.

Learn more by visiting ChurchofJesusChrist.org/callings/military-and-chaplain.

Samantha Sabaupan, Army Reserves 1st Lt. Ezra Sabaupan and Utah National Guard 1st Lt. Candice Cochegrus chat at a chaplain training seminar at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. Ezra and Candice are chaplain candidates. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News