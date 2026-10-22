See the latest updates to the General Handbook

The digital cover of General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The latest updates to General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints include guidance about the new Sunday meeting schedule and teacher council meetings, adding the Young Women age-group names, giving clarification about certain sealings, providing more information about disability specialists, and revising military relations and chaplains.

The updates were announced in an Oct. 22 news release posted on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in a notice sent to Church leaders. The notice explained that as directed by the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the General Handbook continues to be updated as needed to provide ministerial guidance, clarity and inspiration to local leaders.

The updates will appear in the Gospel Library app in the next 24 to 48 hours, explained the Church’s news release.

Some of the updates in the latest release are listed below.

More details about these and other updates are listed in the “Summary of Recent Updates” at the beginning of the handbook.

These are the handbook’s first published updates since March 2026.