Elder Peter M. Johnson, General Authority Seventy, left, poses with World Food Program USA CFO and COO Claudio Silva in the lobby of the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, during the global launch of the 2026 Light the World initiative.

Light the World Giving Machine kiosks are in more locations than ever this year — 145 cities in 28 countries on six continents.

At the global launch at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke about how this initiative seeks to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ.

“Jesus is the ultimate giver and the Prince of Peace,” said Elder Peter M. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy.

On this episode of the Church News podcast, which was filmed on location after the launch, Church News reporter Mary Richards interviews leaders of the Church and of nonprofit organizations about Giving Machine kiosks and the ultimate reason for giving at Christmastime.

Transcript:

Mary Richards: This is Mary Richards, a reporter with the Church News.

On Nov. 17, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a global launch for the 2026 Light the World initiative and Giving Machine kiosks in more locations than ever.

This episode of the Church News podcast was filmed right after the event in the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City.

First, Elder Peter M. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Church’s Missionary Department, speaks about Light the World.

Related Story 10th year of Light the World initiative launches, with more Giving Machine locations than ever

0:36

Elder Peter M. Johnson: I grew up in New York City in an area some considered as “the projects,” surrounded by low-income housing and poverty. My parents divorced when I was 11 years of age, and after the divorce, Christmas was never quite the same. My mother worked two to three jobs so she could have enough food for us to eat.

During these difficult times, I can remember a man in our neighborhood who delivered bread and other food items to the different convenience stores in the area. And usually around the Christmas and Easter season, he would stop by our home with several loaves of bread and other items for my family. At these special moments, my brothers with my youngest sister were eager to receive this gift of food, and we were extremely grateful. I had often hoped that the delivery of food would be just more than once or twice a year.

My friends, just like this stranger who delivered food to our home, we can go about doing good, for God is truly with us. We are the sons and daughters of the loving God who gave His Only Begotten Son to be our Healer, the Light of the World, and to give us hope. Jesus is the ultimate Giver and the Prince of Peace.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently declared, “As we give thanks for Him, let this be a season of kindness and goodwill. [May we] follow the example of Jesus Christ, the ‘Prince of Peace’ (Isaiah 9:6), becoming peacemakers in our hearts, homes and communities.

My friends, we can be peacemakers in our hearts, homes and our communities as we share goodwill and invite friends and family to participate with us at a nearby Giving Machine. We are His hands. And although we are not yet as we could be, He has shown us how to be, to make our hands like those of Galilee.

Jesus Christ is my Redeemer. He is my Light of the World. He is my Prince of Peace. In the name of Jesus Christ, amen.

A Light the World Giving Machine at the global launch of the 2026 Light the World Giving Machine initiative at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

3:05

Mary Richards: Among the crowd assembled at the launch event, I sat down to speak with some of the people involved. Here is Claudio Silva, the CFO and COO of World Food Program USA.

Thank you so much for being here with me today.

Claudio Silva: Thanks for having me.

3:21

Mary Richards: Tell me about World Food Program USA’s involvement in the Giving Machine initiative.

Claudio Silva: We’re honored to participate this year. This is the third time that we’re participating. The last time we participated, in 2024, donors raised over $400,000 for the World Food Program, which our organization matched, and that went towards school feeding, nutrition assistance and emergency support for over 38,000 people in Kenya.

And so what’s inspiring about that is these little actions, these donations, they add up, and they make a meaningful difference in the lives of people around the world.

4:02

Mary Richards: Each donation in a machine, each family that comes up and says, “Let’s donate this,” there’s a real person on the other end of that.

Claudio Silva: That’s right. There is. And it makes a real difference for that person.

Mary Richards: There’s something about having that basic need met first.

Claudio Silva: Absolutely.

Mary Richards: You need to be fed.

Claudio Silva: It’s a foundation.

4:19

Mary Richards: Yes, then they can learn, and then they can — because I know for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, caring for those in need, feeding the hungry and building self-reliance are key priorities.

And do you see that matching so well with World Food Program?

Claudio Silva: Absolutely. And we’ve been just honored to work with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since 2014 through our shared commitment to serving folks, families and communities that are facing hunger. And over the years, I think we’ve worked in almost 40 countries together, and the impact has just been tremendous.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks to news media in the lobby of the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, for the launch of the 2026 Light the World initiative. | Brian Nicholson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

4:58

Mary Richards: There has been a lot of efforts back and forth, and I’ve seen that. We’ve reported that in the Church News.

And what kind of, I guess, excitement do you feel building from today and this launch now for the 2026 Christmas season?

Claudio Silva: Yeah. First, it was so inspiring to see the scale of this in however many countries across the world. And then it’s grown so rapidly in just these nine years. It’s incredible. I’m leaving feeling inspired that these small gifts, these transactions, these community-based gifts really add up and make a meaningful difference in the world.

5:33

Mary Richards: Finally, any message you would have for the volunteers who staff the kiosks or the families or individuals who come, the givers who are ready to open their hearts this season.

What message do you have for them?

Claudio Silva: Thank you. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you for what you do. It’s inspiring, and the work that you all are doing is making a difference.

5:56

Mary Richards: Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan, General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Church’s Communications Department, shares his experiences with Giving Machine kiosks.

So, in your role today, tell me about being involved in the launch of the — it’s really the 10th year, isn’t it, of the Light the World initiative?

6:14

Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan: Yeah. Well, and actually, I mean, I have been involved in the Giving Machines initiative and the Light the World for many years now. I come from Kansas City, Missouri, where we had the Giving Machines for several years.

And so to be invited to be a participant in the global launch of the Giving Machines initiative for this year was amazing for me, honestly. And the Light the World initiative, too. I mean, it’s been — to see it developed over these many years into what it is today is remarkable to see, just the influence. And I can’t tell you how many nonprofit organizations that I have visited with who are just over the moon to be able to be a part of it.

6:57

Mary Richards: Your time in Kansas City, you saw — we saw so many things, and I want to ask you about each of these. One is, let’s carry on with that, the nonprofit organizations.

Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan: Yes.

Mary Richards: There are some that are global partners. They’re going to be around the world, and then there are some local.

Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan: Yeah.

7:10

Mary Richards: And so you saw those in Kansas City that know the needs there.

Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan: That’s exactly right. Well, and each of the locations for Giving Machines has both an element of the local community — actually predominantly the local community — and then it has some global participants as well. And so to have that good mix where people can give not only locally and primarily locally, but also have the opportunity to affect and impact a global presence as well is really tremendous.

Just to see the impact locally of those nonprofit organizations, then we finally are able to go and give that contribution, the final contribution, to these nonprofit organizations. And I’ve been there for some of them, and it is amazing. They’re so grateful, not only just for the contributions that have been made but also just to have their name recognized.

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, right, and Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan, General Authority Seventy, left, clap during the global launch of the 2026 Light The World initiative at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

8:02

Mary Richards: They’re working so hard year-round, not just at Christmas, and neighbor serving neighbor, really, isn’t it? Yes.

Also, you’ve had the chance, too, on that local level, to see at the kiosks the amazing work of the volunteers.

Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan: Oh, yes.

8:15

Mary Richards: Yes. And how could this run without them, really, right?

Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan: Yeah, there is no way that these Giving Machines run without the hundreds and hundreds of volunteers and thousands of hours. I’ve seen people late at night putting things up, restocking, getting ready for the next day, all of the contributions, and then handing things out and helping coordinate things. Just countless ways in which volunteers really help make these Giving Machines run. I mean, it is a testament to their devotion to serving their fellow man and really creating peace on earth and goodwill to all.

8:58

Mary Richards: Yeah. You might have somebody who’s coming for the first time or a family returning and all the kids, “I want to do this, I want to do this.” That volunteer can be right there, “Let me help you through this.” Or maybe, as you had pointed out at the launch event, maybe just hit that 777 button.

Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan: Yes. Yeah. Let me just tell you: There’s a very unique way in which you can not be paralyzed by indecision. You can choose them all by hitting 777.

And I’ve watched volunteers over the past few years help out with those that are coming and kids, explaining to them what this means. Because sometimes, somebody will choose something, and they’ll say: “Wait, where’s the chicken? Where are the chicks?”

And being able to have that conversation, like: This vending machine is not just you put money in and something comes out for you, but instead you put something in, really it blesses you, but also it goes out throughout the world and blesses somebody else.

And to see volunteers, for example, say to them, “Hey, why don’t we go ahead and take a picture with the card that you can show, ‘Here’s what I gave’” is a fun, fun way to do it.

10:09

Mary Richards: We can carry this with us too, as well, as givers, looking for ways to be like Jesus Christ throughout the year too.

Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan: You know, somebody might say, “How can my small gift,” maybe $5 or $10 or whatever it may be, “how can my small gift make a difference?” What I would say is: It makes a difference in a multitude of ways, not only to those that you’ve given to, but as Christ taught, by small and simple things are great things brought to pass, not only throughout the world but in our hearts.

As we give one small gift at a time — of service or of our means or whatever it may be — we are fundamentally changed. So, you consider a lifetime of those acts of service, those gifts that we’ve given, the way in which we’ve helped others, we, over time, those accumulate inside us and begin to change who we are to become a different character, become more like Christ and emulate, really, the Light of Christ within us.

11:13

Mary Richards: Yes, that’s so beautiful.

I guess my last question would be: After your time there on the local level in Kansas City and now your time here at the Church headquarters and being involved with this initiative, what do you know now about lighting the world, Light the World and Giving Machine kiosks and about Jesus Christ?

11:34

Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan: Well, I would say that this momentum — and I can really describe it like that — this momentum of giving, this momentum of lighting the world, this momentum of the Giving Machines continues to spread.

We see now more than 140 locations, but more than that, just the enthusiasm around sharing this message, sharing the Light of Jesus Christ, that momentum is a spiritual momentum that can only bless not only individuals, families, but countries as they see this effect, they see this change people.

I think that momentum is a huge part of what is being accomplished with the Light the World initiative and Giving Machines.

12:18

Mary Richards: Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shares why Light the World is so important.

Tell me about today. Ten years we’re marking today of this initiative. How does that feel? What do you think today?

12:34

Sister Tamara W. Runia: I love this scripture from the New Testament. It reads, “The kingdom of [God] is like ... leaven” (Matthew 13:33). And I’ve always felt our job is to elevate and lift God’s children wherever they are.

And I feel like this Light the World Giving Machine initiative has done just that. It has spread, it has grown, that leavening agent has taken it globally, and now it’s blessing millions of people. I mean, it’s just such a beautiful thing to witness and to be a part of.

13:02

Mary Richards: And you’ve talked about that blessing. We’re thinking about the people that this initiative blesses, but also the givers, right? When we give service, talk about what that means.

Sister Tamara W. Runia: That law of reciprocity, you know, what you give comes back to you. And it happens in a real way when you’re standing in front of the Giving Machine.

And I mentioned this, that we come there with open hands. We’re willing to give our time, our energy, our resources, our love. But it’s really neat to visualize somebody on the other end whose hands are open, waiting to receive that.

There’s something about this that we are connected as brothers and sisters, and when we do something like this for another person, somebody who may not have had an equal start in life, I think God looks down and smiles and says, “It’s working.”

A Light the World Giving Machine at the global launch of the 2026 Light the World Giving Machine initiative at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

13:50

Mary Richards: You talked about leaven, and we’re also focusing on light. All of these things make me think of Jesus Christ.

Sister Tamara W. Runia: Yes.

Mary Richards: And how he would act and what — and you’ve talked about today being His hands, those outstretched hands, those receiving, those giving.

In the Light the World initiative over the past 10 years, what have you seen as it’s grown?

14:11

Sister Tamara W. Runia: Well, it’s been fun to watch, but it’s really fun to be a part of it. Because there’s such an energy surrounding it. It feels like just today I’ve met so many people who have partnered with the Church, people from different faith traditions who have worked in their own space, but now they’re part of under this umbrella where 100% of the proceeds go to them, and they are boots on the ground, right? They’re the ones that go out, these charities, and make it possible to bless lives.

And I just love this thought. It’s a quote. I think it’s by George Eliot, the author of — Mary Ann Evans is her name, but that’s her pen name. But she said, “What do we live for if not to make life a little less difficult for each other?” And I feel like that’s what we need to be doing right now in 2026.

And I know there have been hard times in the past, but it feels like everybody is carrying something heavy, something they think about right when they wake up in the morning, something that stays with them all day. And then right before they go to bed, they’re thinking about this heavy thing. And if there is a way that we can lift that burden, that heavy heart and those challenges, then that’s what we’re here for.

And I believe that what we give to others is what we take with us when we leave this life. I really think that it changes who we are, and that’s something that we carry with us when we go.

We’re trying to emulate Him. I love that scripture that Elder Johnson quoted about — that Jesus “went about doing good” (Acts 10:38). And I think that’s the whole purpose of all of this, is for us to find ways to lift and bless our brothers and sisters, wherever they are.

15:53

Mary Richards: One hundred forty-five locations you announced today. Six continents. It’s amazing.

Sister Tamara W. Runia: It is. That global reach is something we’re so excited about, and I think it speaks not just to this organization and the vision that they had at the beginning, at the genesis of this. But it also says something about communities and people who love each other.

And a lot of this takes place within your community. You’re giving, and it’s to help your brothers and sisters, you know, in your neighborhood, a lot of times. But it’s also reaching, you know, all across this big blue planet to lift God’s children. And I think doing that, standing in front of that machine, does something. It helps you see with different eyes, through a different lens.

16:39

Mary Richards: I love, too, how in this launch event, you paid tribute to the volunteers, tens of thousands of them at each of these locations that give so much of their time.

And for somebody who’s never been to a Giving Machine kiosk, you come for the first time, and there’s a volunteer that can help you.

16:57

Sister Tamara W. Runia: Exactly, walk you through it. And I think probably of anyone, they receive the most joy as they stand there and see people’s eyes light up as they see the different options, especially children. They see a goat and a coat and a vaccination. They see these different things and think, “What would this be like for somebody to receive something that would elevate them in the community, give them a means to live and to be self-sufficient, to really elevate their standard of living?”

I just love what Elder Peter Johnson shared about his experience growing up in New York and having someone that he didn’t know give and wanting to reciprocate or do that, pay it forward. And that was our experience as well when our son passed away. There were people that just came by quietly, without fanfare, without applause. They just left things on our porch.

And it lifted us in every single way. It helped us physically, the meals that were brought. It helped us to feel like emotionally we could keep going. And also spiritually to know that we have brothers and sisters who are responding to that prompting, that Light of Christ, and reaching out and showing more love, increased love.

Karen Kunder of Special Olympics Utah uses a Giving Machine kiosk during the global launch of the 2026 Light the World initiative at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

18:15

Mary Richards: Returning to the charitable organizations, Carlos Iglesias is a board member of Water for Life.

Carlos Iglesias, you’re a board member with Water for Life?

Carlos Iglesias: Yes.

Mary Richards: And it’s all volunteer, right? Tell me about Water for Life.

18:31

Carlos Iglesias: OK, so Water for Life Charity we started back in 2011, OK? And it’s just a small foundation. We keep it pretty simple. So 95% of the donations to get the water filters that we place out in the countries, those donations are going mostly for that.

So for example, I fly into Guatemala, I go into Mali, Africa, Senegal, Mexico, and that’s all on my own dime. I donate my time and money to get these filters. The donations help provide the actual filter.

19:03

Mary Richards: This is the filter?

Carlos Iglesias: Yes.

Mary Richards: Tell me about this.

Carlos Iglesias: OK, so this filter right here is pretty simple. There’s an actual filter. There’s a kit here to put it together. On the backside, it actually has instructions. So when I’m in country, I go through the instructions.

I show them how to put the filter kit together, and it’s used with a bucket, but we buy those buckets in country. So we hope for a 5-gallon bucket, but some countries just don’t have that. That would be a small plastic bucket. With that, I teach them how to put it together, and then I actually physically make them show me how to use it multiple times.

And then the most important part is cleaning the filter. This filter right here, there’s no cartridge in this filter. All they have to do is backflush it. So it comes with this syringe right here. And all they have to do is backflush it, and this filter can last up to five years for a family of four or five. It’s pretty amazing.

19:52

Mary Richards: Yeah, I think we take that for granted in the States, this clean water.

Carlos Iglesias: Oh my gosh, we do, we do. We’re lucky. Most countries don’t have water that you can just tap open and that water comes out clean. And it’s not just drinking the water; it’s also for using for cleanliness, for bathing, for using in makeshift Third World country hospitals and nursing facilities.

20:17

Mary Richards: Tell me about, then, the opportunity for people to go to a Giving Machine kiosk and see Water for Life in there.

Carlos Iglesias: Yes, so we’re excited because this is our first year to be in the Giving Machines. And so we’ll be in five machines locally, and then the hope is that it does really well and we get to go in all the machines worldwide.

But it’s real simple. It’s a small filter. It’s real easy. And it can be at any spot of the world that you can do, and it can be in the U.S. There’s places, especially when we’re having floods or tornadoes, I mean, not just overseas, but here in the States. And we’ve been able to do stuff in the States. Most of our work is overseas, though.

21:01

Mary Richards: What a wonderful thing to be a part of. Do you just love what you do? You fly to countries and you do this?

Carlos Iglesias: Oh my gosh, yes. To look at somebody’s face when you’re in a country — I’ll give you an experience. We’re in Mali, Africa, and we’re in a village. And most of these homes are built of mud and then straw roofs, right? And then the rain comes, and then they’ll get these huge puddles, but they’re deep enough that, well, the people will go get that water and figure out a way to boil it and whatever and try to clean it.

So we were meeting with them trying to present these water filters, and I saw this pond, and I’m like, “I’m not sure if this is going to work.” It looked brown, and it had rotten food and animal waste. It was pretty bad. I took that water, put it in our bucket, ran it through our filter. And within two minutes, I filled up, and it was crystal clear.

So I’m showing the community, the village, this, and then I went to go drink it, and they’re like, “No, no, no.” And I drank, you know, half the bottle, and it was like: “No, this is magic. No, this is —” And to see their eyes light up and be excited about: “Oh my gosh, did he just really drink that water? Was it that quick?” No boiling, no chemicals, no electricity, no nothing. It’s real simple.

It’s hard to explain that gratitude that I get from just to provide that. Yes, it’s costly individually for me to get out there. You know, I pay for my own flight, my own places to stay when we’re out there. But when you’re changing people’s lives like that, you can’t trade that for anything.

22:46

Mary Richards: Finally, I spoke with Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, who shares her thoughts about Christmas and the Savior’s birth.

I’m so glad you can join me, and you’ve been involved today in this launch of the Light the World initiative. We’ve been talking about Giving Machine locations around the world, so many new locations.

Tell me about why The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is so invested in this initiative, in giving. Is it because, well, really, we’re trying to follow Jesus Christ?

23:26

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus: Of course, yes. This is the main purpose of the Church, right? He is our example. He came to earth. We are celebrating His birth now, and He’s the Light of the World. So with His birth, with His teachings, with His death, His Resurrection, He’s inviting all to come to Him, and He is our example. And He had a great and perfect heart, loving everyone, and we are trying to emulate Him.

And one thing that I discovered — I’m sure you too — is that when we give to others, it’s not just the other person who is happier, but also us, right? When I’m a little bit down, I always think in my mind, “OK, I need to do something for someone.” And it happened to me. I was feeling a little bit sad one day. I was at the supermarket in the parking lot, and I saw one woman, older woman, trying to put all the bags and everything in her car. So I said, “I’m going to help her.” So after doing that, just this very small act of kindness put me in a better mood. So I know that it works.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks during the global launch of the 2026 Light The World initiative at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

24:41

Mary Richards: At the launch event, it was beautiful to see countries from around the world joining in over video. You spoke with some from Peru, where they’re going to have the Giving Machine for the first time this year. That was really exciting.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus: And this is like a mobile Giving Machine. I didn’t know that exists. I think it’s the first time. So this Giving Machine will go to different places, different cities in Peru. So giving the opportunity to the people to really access to the machines.

And in other countries also, it’s the first time in Montevideo, Uruguay; the first time in Paraguay, in Asunción; Santa Cruz, Bolivia; in Colombia.

25:21

Mary Richards: It is exciting to be a part of this worldwide initiative. I think about how 10 years ago, Light the World started, and then in 2017, it was one machine in Salt Lake City, and now six continents.

Do you feel this kind of growing excitement or feeling of togetherness through this, or what do you think?

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus: Yes. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is a global Church. We believe that each one of us is a child of God. So we need to open our hearts and spread our love to everyone in all the continents.

So you really feel that unity, which is amazing. When you feel that you are united in this great purpose to help others, it’s something amazing. And it’s possible. Sometimes we think that it’s not possible. Yes, it is possible.

26:17

Mary Richards: Finally, what would you like to say to everybody this Christmas season?

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus: Well, have a Merry Christmas, everyone, and put your thoughts and your heart in Jesus Christ.

I love to do this game with the words that “Christmas” is “Christ,” right? And “más” in Spanish is “more.” So I love to think “more Christ.” So I like to think that this season is more about Jesus Christ.

So, thank you to everyone who is opening their hearts to be generous and to help others that are in need. And have a wonderful Merry Christmas with more Christ.