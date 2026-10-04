Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus: ‘God Is at Your Side’

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2026.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, spoke to young women during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2026 general conference about accomplishing their “crucial and important work” on earth. The following is a summary of what she said.

Sister Spannaus’ talk summary

As young women look at their lives and what they want to achieve, Heavenly Father will show them the best way to make their righteous desires come true.

“The Lord knows where you are; He has your exact location and can guide you. He knows your dreams and your gifts. … He knows everything. And knowing everything about you does not make Him love you less.”

Here are seven things to help young women accomplish their “crucial and important work” on earth. “I invite you to listen to the Spirit to choose one to focus on over the next few weeks.”

Partake of the sacrament with a humble heart. Repent daily. Study the scriptures with a desire to know God’s character. Study about ministering angels. Go to bed early. Limit cellphone use. Seek friends who are striving to follow the Lord.

The Lord has greater power than the adversary. “Always put Him first and remain faithful to the covenants you made at your baptism. Angels can minister to you. The Father, Jesus Christ and the Holy Ghost are at your side.

“I invite you to study the 13th article of faith and to create your own list of aspirations.”

Notable quotes

“Today I invite you to look at your life and what you want to achieve with enthusiasm and the certainty that your Father in Heaven will guide you on that journey and show you the best way to make the righteous desires of your heart come true.”

“Dear young women, the Lord knows where you are; He has your exact location and can guide you. … He knows everything. And knowing everything about you does not make Him love you less.”

“Always put Him first and remain faithful to the covenants you made at your baptism. Angels can minister to you. The Father, Jesus Christ and the Holy Ghost are at your side.”

Who is Sister Spannaus?

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus was sustained as second counselor in the Young Women general presidency on April 1, 2023, and began serving Aug. 1, 2023. Her previous callings include the Relief Society general advisory council and with her husband as mission leaders in the Mexico Cuernavaca Mission (2009–2012).

While in Lyon, France, Sister Spannaus was called to be ward Young Women president; however, she didn’t speak French. She would learn from an English manual, teach in Spanish and have a counselor translate the message into French.

Sister Spannaus met her future husband, Brother Alin Spannaus, at a stake dance in Buenos Aires, Argentina, but they went their separate ways as Sister Spannaus served a mission and Brother Spannaus received an MBA from Brigham Young University. Three years later, the couple reunited, having grown spiritually and professionally, and married in the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple.

What has Sister Spannaus done recently?

Sister Spannaus spoke during October 2025 general conference about receiving a personal testimony of God’s prophets today.

As a keynote speaker at the 2026 Utah Area YSA Conference in mid-August, Sister Spannaus spoke on cultivating good friendships and experiences with the Savior.

While in the Africa South Area for 10 days in late August and early September, Sister Spannaus spoke in devotionals for youth, held leadership training, visited families and saw education and healthcare projects benefiting thousands of people in the area.

Read more of Sister Spannaus’s general conference addresses, or follow her on Facebook and Instagram.