President Nelson will dedicate the Deseret Peak Utah Temple — the Church’s 200th house of the Lord

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicated the Manti Utah Temple in Manti, Utah, on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

The Deseret Peak Utah Temple — the Church’s 200th house of the Lord — will be dedicated by President Russell M. Nelson on Sunday, Nov. 10.

President Nelson will be accompanied by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at the dedication ceremony, which is scheduled to be dedicated at 4 p.m. MST and broadcast to meetinghouses within the temple district at that time. The dedication will also be rebroadcast to meetinghouses in the temple district at 7 p.m. later that evening.

The announcement was made in a news release Friday on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Since he became President of the Church in 2018, President Nelson has announced 185 temples — more than half of all temples in the Church. Earlier this year, the Prophet rededicated the Manti Utah Temple.

“Why are we building temples at such an unprecedented pace?” President Nelson asked at the October 2024 general conference. “Why? Because the Lord has instructed us to do so. The blessings of the temple help to gather Israel on both sides of the veil. These blessings also help to prepare a people who will help prepare the world for the Second Coming of the Lord!”

The new Deseret Peak Utah Temple in Tooele, Utah, is pictured on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Deseret Peak temple timeline

President Nelson announced the Deseret Peak Utah Temple, located in Tooele, Utah, during the April 2019 general conference.

A year after the temple announcement, an exterior rendering was published on April 7, 2020, with interior design renderings following later that month.

Construction began following the temple’s May 15, 2021, groundbreaking, with Elder Brook P. Hales, a General Authority Seventy, presiding at the event and offering a prayer dedicating the site and construction process.

The public open house for the temple was held from Sept. 26 to Oct. 19, 2024, allowing thousands of visitors to tour the temple and learn more about its significance.