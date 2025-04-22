Rendering released for Huntsville Alabama Temple

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released an exterior rendering of the Huntsville Alabama Temple. This will become the state’s second house of the Lord and the first in Alabama’s most populous city.

As previously announced in January, the Huntsville temple will be a single-story structure of approximately 30,000 square feet.

It will be built on a site of approximately 21 acres located at the southeast corner of Gillespie and Browns Ferry Roads in Madison, Madison County, Alabama, about 11 miles west of Huntsville.

The rendering was first announced Tuesday, April 22, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. More information for the temple, including a future groundbreaking date, will be released later.

Site location map for the Huntsville Alabama Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church in Alabama

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced the Huntsville Alabama Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the October 2024 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference and the first to have its site location released.

Alabama — in the southeastern United States — is currently home to one house of the Lord, the Birmingham Alabama Temple. It was dedicated Sept. 3, 2000, by the late President Gordon B. Hinckley.

After missionary work began in Alabama in October 1839, early membership in Alabama grew to about 190 Latter-day Saints in 1844. Many early converts eventually left the area to join the main body of Church membership in the Utah Territory.

There were approximately 2,500 members of the Church in Alabama by 1930, with the state’s first stake being organized in Huntsville in 1968.

Today, Alabama has more than 40,000 Latter-day Saints in over 70 congregations.