First Presidency releases rendering of West Jordan Utah Temple

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released an exterior rendering of the West Jordan Utah Temple, coming a little more than a year after a house of the Lord for West Jordan, Utah, was announced by President Russell M. Nelson.

The rendering shows the projected multistory edifice of approximately 85,000 square feet, the first house of the Lord for the city and one of 32 total temples dedicated, under construction or in planning in the state.

The temple will be built on a 16.1-acre parcel in the city’s westernmost region, west of Utah State Highway 111 (also known as Bacchus Highway or 8400 West) at approximately 7147 South U-111. The site will include a new meetinghouse.

The site location map of the West Jordan Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The rendering was first published Monday, April 14, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. More information for the temple — such as a future groundbreaking date — will be released later.

Once built, the house of the Lord in West Jordan will be the westernmost of Salt Lake County’s six temples, located some 10 miles northwest of the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple. The county’s four others are the Salt Lake, Taylorsville, Jordan River and Draper temples.

West Jordan was among the 15 new locations for future houses of the Lord that were announced by President Nelson during the April 2024 general conference. The temple’s location and site map were released two weeks later by the First Presidency.

The site of the future West Jordan Utah Temple is pictured in West Jordan on Thursday, March 20, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Utah is home to 2.2 million Latter-day Saints in nearly 5,400 congregations.

Of the total 32 houses of the Lord in the state, dedicated temples are the Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Deseret Peak, Draper, Jordan River, Layton, Logan, Manti, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Oquirrh Mountain, Orem, Payson, Provo City Center, Red Cliffs, Saratoga Springs, St. George, Taylorsville and Vernal temples, with a new temple in Syracuse to be dedicated on June 8.

Two of the dedicated houses of the Lord are closed — the Salt Lake Temple for ongoing renovations and the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple for reconstruction.

Four houses of the Lord in Utah — Ephraim, Heber Valley, Lindon and Smithfield — are in various stages of construction, with the West Jordan temple joining those for Lehi, Price and Spanish Fork as being in planning and design. The latter was among the 15 new temple locations announced eight days ago by President Nelson in April 2025 general conference.