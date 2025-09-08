Open house underway for Colorado’s third house of the Lord

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The exterior of the Grand Junction Colorado Temple.

The Grand Junction Colorado Temple has begun its open-house phase, with the public invited to visit this house of the Lord during Sept. 11-27, excluding Sundays. A preceding media day takes place today, Sept. 8, and invited guests will tour the building Sept. 9-10.

Two General Authority Seventies are leading Monday’s media day tours: Elder Ricardo P. Giménez, first counselor in the United States Central Area presidency, and Elder James R. Rasband, assistant executive director in the Temple Department.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, will dedicate the Grand Junction temple next month on Sunday, Oct. 19, during a single session.

The entry and recommend desk inside the Grand Junction Colorado Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In conjunction with Monday’s media day, the Church released interior and exterior photographs of the Grand Junction temple on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

This will be the state’s third house of the Lord for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It will also be the first in western Colorado and is planned to become the 210th operating temple of the Church.

Stone designs of the flower from Colorado’s official cactus, the claret cup cactus, on the exterior of the Grand Junction Colorado Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Design and features

The 29,630-square-foot Grand Junction Colorado Temple incorporates elements celebrating western Colorado’s natural environment — especially the state’s official cactus, the claret cup cactus. Made of steel and concrete, the structure is clad in Portuguese pedras salgadas granite. The exterior design highlights Grand Junction’s rugged terrain and the joining of the Colorado River and Gunnison River that shape the region.

Other design motifs tied to the desert landscape include Indian paintbrush, cliffrose blossoms and peach blossoms. Art glass and additional elements throughout the building draw from the crimson color of the claret cup cactus flower, as well as shades of amber, green and pale pink. Carpets and nylon area rugs throughout the temple use warm colors and organic patterns inspired by the regional landscape.

Art-glass windows — showing designs of flowers from Colorado’s official cactus, the claret cup cactus — inside the Grand Junction Colorado Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mineo marble, the primary flooring stone, is accented by new saffron, red jasper, verde laguna and quetzal green marbles, reminiscent of southwestern canyon landscapes. Made of solid wood, the doors include hardware with an antique brass finish in most areas, as well as a refined satin brass finish in the sealing and celestial rooms.

A peach blossom design can be seen in the door hardware as well as the African sapele hardwood millwork throughout the house of the Lord, a subtle nod to the region’s orchards. Crystal chandeliers and fixtures — illuminating the bride’s room, celestial room and sealing rooms — have antique brass finishes.

The celestial room inside the Grand Junction Colorado Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This temple and the Church in Colorado

On April 4, 2021, President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Grand Junction, Colorado. It was one of 20 temple locations he identified in April 2021 general conference.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Grand Junction Colorado Temple on April 16, 2022, the day before Easter Sunday. Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong — a General Authority Seventy and then first counselor in the North America Central Area presidency — presided over the ceremony and offered the dedicatory prayer on the site.

“We are grateful for the Atonement of Thy Son, Jesus Christ, and the blessing of the promised Resurrection,” Elder Wong said in that prayer. “As we dedicate this holy ground, we pray that we can maintain this positive spiritual momentum in our lives.”

The baptistry inside the Grand Junction Colorado Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Colorado is home to two operating temples: the Denver Colorado Temple, dedicated in 1986, and the Fort Collins Colorado Temple, dedicated in 2016. The Colorado Springs Colorado Temple was announced in 2023 and is currently in its planning and design phase.

Colorado’s first stake, the San Luis Stake, was established in 1883. The state’s first mission, the Colorado Mission, was formed just over a decade later, in 1896.

A sealing room inside the Grand Junction Colorado Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In 1911, the Tabernacle Choir toured Colorado. In the early 1980s, the first released-time seminary program east of the Rocky Mountains was established in Colorado Springs.

Colorado now has nearly 150,000 Latter-day Saints in 310 congregations.

A waiting area inside the Grand Junction Colorado Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Grand Junction Colorado Temple

Address: 678 Horizon Drive, Grand Junction, Colorado 81506

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson

Groundbreaking: April 16, 2022, presided over by Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, a General Authority Seventy

Public open house: Sept. 11-27, 2025, excluding Sundays

To be dedicated: Oct. 19, 2025, by President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Property size: 7.93 acres

Building size: 29,630 square feet

Building height: 118 feet, 8 inches

Related Stories Elko Nevada Temple opens for media, public tours

An instruction room inside the Grand Junction Colorado Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The bride's room inside the Grand Junction Colorado Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The inscription "Holiness to the Lord: The House of the Lord" is seen on exterior of the Grand Junction Colorado Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A ceiling design inside the Grand Junction Colorado Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A waiting room inside the Grand Junction Colorado Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The baptismal font inside the Grand Junction Colorado Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The exterior of the Grand Junction Colorado Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The celestial room inside the Grand Junction Colorado Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A chandelier inside the Grand Junction Colorado Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints