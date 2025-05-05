Rendering released for Colorado Springs Colorado Temple

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released an exterior rendering of the Colorado Springs Colorado Temple. This will become the state’s fourth house of the Lord and the first in Colorado’s second-largest city.

As previously announced in November 2024, the Colorado Springs temple will be a single-story building of approximately 45,000 square feet.

The structure will stand on an 18.6-acre site on the south corner of Flying Horse Club Drive and Barossa Valley Road in north Colorado Springs, Colorado. A meetinghouse and accompanying utility building will also share the grounds.

Its rendering was first published Monday, May 5, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. More information for the temple, including a future groundbreaking date, will be released later.

Site location map for the Colorado Springs Colorado Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church in Colorado

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Oct. 1, 2023, during the October 2023 general conference. It was one of 20 temples announced at the conference.

The Colorado Springs temple will join two houses of the Lord in operation in the state — the Denver Colorado Temple, dedicated in 1986, and the Fort Collins Colorado Temple, dedicated in 2016.

A third temple, the Grand Junction Colorado Temple, has been under construction since its April 2022 groundbreaking. It’s scheduled to be dedicated on Oct. 19 later this year by President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Colorado’s first Latter-day Saint mission, the Colorado Mission, was established in 1896. The state’s first official congregation was formed just a year later, in January 1897.

In 1911, the Tabernacle Choir toured Colorado. In the early 1980s, the first released-time seminary program east of the Rocky Mountains was established in Colorado Springs. The Church’s 40th house of the Lord in operation was dedicated in Denver in 1986.

Colorado is now home to nearly 150,000 Latter-day Saints in 310 congregations.