Dedication, open house announced for Oregon’s third temple

A dedication date of June 7, 2026, has been announced for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple. Standing in Springfield, Oregon, it will be the state’s third house of the Lord for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will preside at the dedication, which will take place at 10 a.m. that Sunday. The dedicatory session will be broadcast to all units throughout the temple district, and a 2 p.m. rebroadcast is also planned.

Also announced was a public open house for the Willamette Valley temple, to run from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, May 9, 2026, excluding Sundays. A media day will also be held Monday, April 20, 2026, and invited guests will tour the building Tuesday, April 21 and Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

Information about these events was published in a Nov. 24 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

With future temple dedications currently scheduled, the Willamette Valley temple is planned to be the Church’s 216th operating worldwide.

A site map for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About this temple and the Church in Oregon

The late Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Eugene, Oregon, on April 4, 2021. The “Willamette Valley” name was announced five months later, a nod to the valley that extends north of Eugene to Portland, Oregon.

Ground was broken for the temple Oct. 29, 2022, with Elder Valeri V. Cordón presiding. Elder Cordón — a General Authority Seventy and then the first counselor in the Church’s North America West Area — pleaded in his site dedicatory prayer that “the temple will be a beacon of hope and peace that inspires this community to come unto Christ, even in its construction phase.”

Once it’s dedicated, the Willamette Valley temple will join the state’s two operating houses of the Lord: the Portland temple, dedicated in 1989, and the Medford temple, dedicated in 2000.

Invited guests participate in the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Springfield, Oregon. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A significant Latter-day Saint presence didn’t occur in Oregon until 1887, when Utah businessmen built a lumber mill on the North Powder River near Baker, Oregon. They persuaded several hundred Latter-day Saint families to migrate there.

Oregon’s first stake was created in 1901. By 1930, about 3,230 members of the Church lived in the state.

Today, more than 150,000 Latter-day Saints in almost 300 congregations call Oregon home.