Lindon Utah Temple dedication, open house dates announced

Dedication and open house dates have been announced for the Lindon Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, under construction since April 2022.

The Lindon temple will be dedicated Sunday, May 3, 2026, with the single dedicatory session broadcast to all units in the temple district. The presiding authority has not yet been announced.

This dedication will follow a public open house, from Thursday, March 12, through Saturday, April 11, 2026, excluding Sundays and Saturday, April 4, for general conference.

A media day will also be held Monday, March 9, 2026, and invited guests will tour the temple March 10-11.

These dates were announced by the First Presidency of the Church and first published in an Oct. 27 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

A three-story building of approximately 81,000 square feet, the Lindon temple stands near 800 East and Center Street in Lindon, Utah. It will be the second temple dedicated with two baptistries, following the Syracuse Utah Temple.

Exterior rendering of the Lindon Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About this temple and the Church in Utah

On Oct. 4, 2020, the late Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Lindon, Utah. It was one of six temple locations he identified in October 2020 general conference.

Ground was broken for the Lindon temple on April 23, 2022, presided over by Elder Kevin W. Pearson — a General Authority Seventy and then president of the Utah Area.

The Beehive State currently has 32 houses of the Lord operating, under construction, announced or undergoing renovation.

The following 24 temples have been dedicated in Utah: Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Deseret Peak, Draper, Jordan River, Layton, Logan, Manti, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Oquirrh Mountain, Orem, Payson, Provo City Center, Provo Rock Canyon, Red Cliffs, Salt Lake, Saratoga Springs, St. George, Syracuse, Taylorsville and Vernal.

Of those temples, two are undergoing extensive renovations and reconstruction: the Salt Lake Temple, closed Dec. 29, 2019, and the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple, closed Feb. 24, 2024.

In addition to the Lindon temple, three other houses of the Lord are under construction in Utah: the Smithfield temple (since June 2022), Ephraim temple (August 2022) and Heber Valley temple (October 2022).

A final four temples are in planning and design stages — in West Jordan (announced 2024), Lehi (2024), Price (2024) and Spanish Fork (2025).

The first wagons of Latter-day Saint pioneers arrived in the Utah Territory on July 24, 1847. Almost 180 years later, Utah is home to more than 2.2 million Church members across nearly 5,400 congregations.

The site for the Lindon Utah Temple, as announced on Monday, Dec. 21, 2021. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Construction continues on the Lindon Utah Temple in Lindon on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News