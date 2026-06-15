Location announced for Hamburg Germany Temple

The First Presidency has announced the location of the Hamburg Germany Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. An accompanying site map has also been released.

Planned for a 1.4-acre site, the Hamburg temple will be built at Wartenau 20, Hamburg, Germany. It will be the country’s third house of the Lord.

Information about the planned location was published June 15 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Hamburg is currently in the Frankfurt Germany Temple district, requiring a drive of nearly five hours each way to attend the temple.

On April 2, 2023, then-Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Hamburg, Germany. It was one of 15 temples he announced at the close of April 2023 general conference, in his message “The Answer Is Always Jesus Christ.”

About the Church in Germany

After the Hamburg temple is built and dedicated, it will join the country’s two operating houses of the Lord.

The Freiberg Germany Temple was dedicated 1985 by President Gordon B. Hinckley, then second counselor in the First Presidency. It was later rededicated in 2002 by President Hinckley, then President of the Church, and rededicated in 2016 by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency.

The Frankfurt Germany Temple was dedicated 1987 by President Ezra Taft Benson, then President of the Church, and rededicated in 2019 by then-Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The first German convert is believed to be Jacob Zundel, who joined the Church in Kirtland, Ohio, in 1836.

Short-lived attempts to preach the restored gospel were made in the next two decades, until George P. Dykes arrived in 1851. He baptized what were likely the first two converts in Germany on Sept. 15, 1851.

Elder John Taylor, assigned to France, went to Hamburg in October 1851, where he joined Dykes and supervised translation of the Book of Mormon into German. It was published in May 1852.

In the fall of 1961, three stakes were created in Berlin, Stuttgart and Hamburg. Today, more than 40,000 Latter-day Saints live in Germany, in almost 150 wards and branches.