General Conference

Saturday evening session of April 2025 general conference — see photos and read a summary

Attendees walk to the Conference Center before the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
Church News Staff
By Church News Staff

The Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2025.

The session was conducted by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Edward Dube of the Presidency of the Seventy and Elder Gregorio E. Casillas, General Authority Seventy, gave the opening and closing prayers.

Music was provided by a combined choir from Brigham Young University; directed by Andrew Crane, Sonja Poulter and Brent Wells; and accompanied by organists Joseph Peeples and Linda Margetts.

Speakers

Abigail Viehweg and Savannah Benson smile during the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
Elder Amandio Feijo, General Authority Seventy, laughs while attending the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
Sisters Giovanna Huirama, Paea Vaitaiki and Natalie Schoenborn smile at attendees during the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
Elder Dile Strasser directs attendees during the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
The Salt Lake Temple under construction during the Saturday evening session of the 195th annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
Attendees walk to the Conference Center during the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
Attendees walk to the Conference Center during the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
Attendees walk to the Conference Center during the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
Attendees James and his sister Gabriela Etter take a selfie at the Conference Center before the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
Attendees stand as general authorities enter the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
A choir from BYU sings during the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
The BYU Choir sings during the Saturday evening session of the 195th annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
Sister Amy Wright speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
Attendees listen during the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
Attendees listen during the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
Attendees walk through the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
Attendees walk through the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and Sister Kristen M. Oaks wave to the choir after the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency and Sister Kristen M. Oaks wave to attendees after the Saturday evening session of the 195th annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, wave to attendees after the Saturday evening session of the 195th annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, wave to attendees after the Saturday evening session of the 195th annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Lesa J. Stevenson, wave to attendees after the Saturday evening session of the 195th annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
Elder Gerrit W. Gong, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with his wife, Sister Susan Gong, wave to attendees after the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, wave to attendees after the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
Elder Patrick Kearon, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, exits as his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, waves to attendees after the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
