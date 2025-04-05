Saturday evening session of April 2025 general conference — see photos and read a summary

Attendees walk to the Conference Center before the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

The Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2025.

The session was conducted by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Edward Dube of the Presidency of the Seventy and Elder Gregorio E. Casillas, General Authority Seventy, gave the opening and closing prayers.

Music was provided by a combined choir from Brigham Young University; directed by Andrew Crane, Sonja Poulter and Brent Wells; and accompanied by organists Joseph Peeples and Linda Margetts.

Speakers