Elder Patrick Kearon: ‘Receive His Gift’

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles holds up a wrapped gift as he speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 6, 2025.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference about the gift of being God’s children. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Kearon’s talk summary

Gift giving is part of every culture. To receive a gift, a person must value it for themselves, put it to full use and remember the giver with gratitude.

But another “all-encompassing gift of eternal truth” is that “we really are God’s children. That truth is breathtaking! Stunning! And it is not figurative.”

It’s a terrible loss when this gift isn’t received. “You must undo the bow, tear off the wrapping paper, open the box and actively receive with grateful humility a true, pure understanding of this foundational truth.”

Some might wonder how to receive this gift, but the only thing to do is accept it. “That is simply a fact. Just let it in. You are His child. You are beloved of Him. Do not complicate it. Do not block the receiving of this gift with thoughts that you are somehow undeserving.”

The reality that each person is a child of God is “not just a nice song we sing. … Re-receive this gift, or perhaps truly receive it for the very first time, and let it transform every aspect of your life.”

Notable quotes

“I invite you to receive either for the first time, or to a greater extent than ever before, the magnificent realisation that you truly are God’s beloved child. You must undo the bow, tear off the wrapping paper, open the box and actively receive with grateful humility a true, pure understanding of this foundational truth.”

“You may be wondering, ‘What do I have to do to receive this gift from God?’ Well, actually, nothing. It is a gift from the Giver. That is simply a fact. Just let it in. You are His child. You are beloved of Him. Do not complicate it. Do not block the receiving of this gift with thoughts that you are somehow undeserving.”

“You are a child of God. This is not just a nice song we sing. Will you please accept, open, and receive this gift of knowledge and understanding from Him? Will you hold it close as the precious treasure it is? Re-receive this gift, or perhaps truly receive it for the very first time, and let it transform every aspect of your life.”

Who is Elder Kearon?

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Patrick Kearon was ordained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Dec. 7, 2023, filling a vacancy in the quorum after the death of President M. Russell Ballard. At the time of his call, Elder Kearon was serving as senior president of the Presidency of the Seventy. He was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 3, 2010, and had served in the Presidency of the Seventy from 2017 until his call as an Apostle.

He married his wife, Sister Jennifer Hulme Kearon, on Jan. 12, 1991, in the Oakland California Temple. They are the parents of a son, who died at 3 weeks old from a heart condition, and three daughters. Prior to being called as a general authority, he and Sister Kearon owned a communication consultancy.

After joining the Church on Christmas Eve 1987, Elder Kearon served in numerous Church callings — Area Seventy, branch president, bishopric counselor and ward Young Men president.

What has Elder Kearon done recently?

Read more of Elder Kearon’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram and X/Twitter.