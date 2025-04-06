Sunday morning session of April 2025 general conference — see photos and read a summary

Menu
General Conference

Photos and a summary from the Sunday morning session of April 2025 general conference

Cade King and Kaylen Harris attend the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Church News Staff
By Church News Staff

The Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 6, 2025.

The session was conducted by President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency. Elder Rafael E. Pino, General Authority Seventy, and Brother Michael T. Nelson, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, gave the opening and closing prayers; they are among those who will be released in August.

Music was provided by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg and accompanied by organists Brian Mathias and Andrew Unsworth.

The session was preceded by the weekly broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” featuring a message shared by Derrick Porter. Also during the session, 12 international participants joined the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

Speakers

Conferencegoers look at a model of the Salt Lake Temple prior to the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, church leadership and crowd members stand for a hymn during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and other quorum members sing during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
Elders David A. Bednar, Dieter F. Uchtdorf and President Jeffrey R. Holland smile at attendees prior to the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Young women stand with the crowd to sing during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
A young boy stands at the balcony rail and sings with the crowd during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé speaks during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Conferencegoers sing during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
A man listens during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Conferencegoers make their way to their seats prior to the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
The morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints begins at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Conferencegoers make their way to the Conference Center for the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Conferencegoers make their way to their seats prior to the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
The morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints begins at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Conferencegoers make their way to the Conference Center for the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Conferencegoers make their way to the Conference Center for the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Conferencegoers make their way to the Conference Center for the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Conferencegoers make their way to the Conference Center for the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Conferencegoers make their way to the Conference Center for the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Ariana, Carmen Nación, Marzia, Izabella Diaz, Durango of Lima, Peru, sit outside the Conference Center prior to the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
The Beauchamp family from South Carolina have their photo taken before entering the Conference Center for the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Friends Morgan Browning, Gabby Brown and Natalie Mejia talk inside the Conference Center prior to the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Sister Rios of Peru passes out "Music & the Spoken Word" programs prior to the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Capacity attendance during to the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
Church leaders sing during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
The Tabernacle Choir sings during to the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sings during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, motions for the crowd to take their seats at the beginning of the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Members of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sing during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Members of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sing during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Attendees walk to the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Brother Michael T. Nelson of the Young Men General Presidency and Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary General Presidency, talk prior to the Sunday morning session of the 195th annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Brooke Parry takes a selfie of her family prior to the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles smiles prior to the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Cade King and Kaylen Harris attend the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Attendees walk into the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
General authorities talk prior to the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf gives a thumbs up prior to the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Sister Yisnell Natera Yolis greet attendees at the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
General Authorities talk prior to the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Attendees walk into the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
The Salt Lake Temple during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Attendees walk into the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Attendees walk into the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Newly called Elder Freeman Dickie, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sukoluhle, pose for a photo prior to the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
President Susan Porter of the Primary General Presidency talks with Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary General Presidency, prior to the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Elder Steven D. Shumway, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference.
Elder Steven D. Shumway, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 6, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Tabernacle Choir sings during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News
Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women General Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
Elder Gerrit W. Gong, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
Bishop Gérald Caussé, Presiding Bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during to the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
Attendees at capacity sing during to the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere
