Sunday morning session of April 2025 general conference — see photos and read a summary

Cade King and Kaylen Harris attend the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

The Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 6, 2025.

The session was conducted by President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency. Elder Rafael E. Pino, General Authority Seventy, and Brother Michael T. Nelson, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, gave the opening and closing prayers; they are among those who will be released in August.

Music was provided by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg and accompanied by organists Brian Mathias and Andrew Unsworth.

The session was preceded by the weekly broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” featuring a message shared by Derrick Porter. Also during the session, 12 international participants joined the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

Speakers