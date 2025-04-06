President Dallin H. Oaks: ‘Divine Helps for Mortality’

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 6, 2025.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, spoke during the Sunday morning session of April 2025 general conference about God’s mortal helps or gifts for His children. The following is a summary of what he said.

Heavenly Father’s plan provides helps to guide His children through their mortal journeys. “By far God’s strongest mortal help was His provision of a Savior, Jesus Christ, who would suffer to pay the price and provide forgiveness for repented sins.”

The plan provides other gifts and merciful protections. One is the Light or Spirit of Christ, which is given to everyone in order to receive guidance and know good from evil.

Other great assistance and directions from the Lord to help people choose what is right are commandments, ordinances and covenants.

“Commandments define the path our Heavenly Father has marked out for us to progress toward eternal life.” On that path, one gradually achieves the needed relationship with the Savior and qualifies for an increase of His power.

“Ordinances and covenants are part of the law that defines the path to eternal life” and are required steps and essential guardrails along the path.

Other God-given helps for making right choices are the manifestations of the Holy Ghost and the gift of the Holy Ghost.

Deviations occur when members fail to pray, study scriptures, repent and take the sacrament. “Humility and trust in the Lord are the remedies for such deviations.”

“The plan of a loving Father in Heaven provides many other gifts to protect us, including protecting us from sinning in the first place.”

“Our part in this divine plan is to trust in God and seek divine helps, most notably the Atonement of His Beloved Son, our Savior and Redeemer Jesus Christ.”

