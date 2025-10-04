Menu
General Conference

See photos and read a summary from the Saturday afternoon session

Photos and summaries from the Saturday afternoon session of the October 2025 general conference

A combined institute choir from Ogden and South Jordan, Utah, sings during the afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Valerie Walton
By Valerie Walton
Valerie Walton is a Church News reporter.

The Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4.

The session was conducted by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier, General Authority Seventy, and Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman gave the opening and closing prayers.

Music was provided by a combined institute choir from Ogden and South Jordan, Utah, directed by Alan Saunders and Alan Sackett, and accompanied by organists Joseph Peeples and Linda Margetts.

Speakers

Related Story
October 2025 general conference: Announcements, talk summaries, photos, session highlights
1 of 22
A combined institute choir from Ogden and South Jordan, Utah, sings during the afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
2 of 22
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, waves as he enters during the afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
3 of 22
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, at the start of the afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 22
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, greets his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, at the start of the afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 22
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, talk prior to the start of the afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 22
President Dallin H. Oaks, left, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, laughs with Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at the start of the afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
7 of 22
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, right, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talks with President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, at the start of the afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
8 of 22
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, left, listens to Elder David A. Bednar, both of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, during the afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
9 of 22
Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
10 of 22
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles conducts the afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
11 of 22
A combined institute choir from Ogden and South Jordan, Utah, sings during the afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
12 of 22
Conferencegoers walk around the Conference Center before the afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
13 of 22
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, greets his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, as he enters during the afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
14 of 22
Attendees look for their seats prior to the afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 22
The 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 22
Members of a combined institute choir from Ogden and South Jordan, Utah, sing at the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 22
Audience members stand and sing during the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 22
Audience members stand and sing during the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 22
Members of a combined institute choir from Ogden and South Jordan, Utah, sing at the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
20 of 22
Members of a combined institute choir from Ogden and South Jordan, Utah, sing at the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
21 of 22
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, exit after the afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
22 of 22
General authorities and members of a combined institute choir from Ogden and South Jordan, Utah, stand and sing at the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
