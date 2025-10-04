See photos and read a summary from the Saturday afternoon session

A combined institute choir from Ogden and South Jordan, Utah, sings during the afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025.

The Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4.

The session was conducted by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier, General Authority Seventy, and Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman gave the opening and closing prayers.

Music was provided by a combined institute choir from Ogden and South Jordan, Utah, directed by Alan Saunders and Alan Sackett, and accompanied by organists Joseph Peeples and Linda Margetts.

Speakers