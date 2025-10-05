Elder David A. Bednar: ‘“They Are Their Own Judges”’

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2025 general conference about accountability for one’s own sins and judgment day. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Bednar’s talk summary

In his final sentence in the Book of Mormon, the prophet Moroni describes the final judgment as “pleasing.” Similarly, other prophets describe it as a “glorious day” and an event to anticipate.

In contrast, other prophetic descriptions refer to the final judgment with terms like “shame and awful guilt,” “dread and fear,” and “endless misery.”

This stark contrast in language suggests that the doctrine of Christ allowed Moroni and other prophets to look forward to that day with hope rather than fear.

“What did Moroni understand that you and I need to learn?”

In the Father’s plan of happiness, the fundamental purposes of exercising agency are to love one another and to choose God.

The gospel of Jesus Christ invites all to both know and become something through the righteous exercise of moral agency. When works and desires fail, individuals can be saved through the Savior’s infinite Atonement.

Learning godly fear invites peace, assurance and confidence on judgment day.

“Ultimately, then, we are our own judges. No one will need to tell us where to go. In the Lord’s presence, we will acknowledge what we have chosen to become in mortality and know for ourselves where we should be in eternity.”

Notable quotes

“Consider that we are commanded — not merely admonished or counseled — but commanded to use our agency to love one another and choose God.”

“Unlike worldly fear that causes alarm and anxiety, godly fear invites into our lives peace, assurance and confidence.”

“Ultimately, then, we are our own judges. No one will need to tell us where to go.”

Who is Elder Bednar?

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder David A. Bednar has been a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for about 20 years, having been ordained on Oct. 7, 2004.

He served as president of Ricks College during its transition to BYU–Idaho and has stated, “The creation of BYU–Idaho was one of the most important educational events of the Restoration.”

He met his wife, Sister Susan Robinson Bednar, after returning from his mission to Germany and while playing flag football for home evening at BYU. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on March 20, 1975, and are the parents of three sons.

What has Elder Bednar done recently?

Read more of Elder Bednar’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X/Twitter.