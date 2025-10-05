Sunday afternoon session of October 2025 general conference — see photos and read a summary

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf touches the arm of President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, as he walks by before the afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.

The Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5.

President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, closed the session by first explaining that President Russell M. Nelson, who died on Sept. 27 at age 101, loved to announce new temples at the end of each general conference session, “and we all rejoiced with him.

“However with the large number of temples now in the very earliest phases of planning and construction,” President Oaks continued, “it is appropriate that we slow down the announcement of new temples. Therefore with the approval of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, we will not announce any new temples at this conference. We will now move forward in providing the ordinances of the temples to the members of the Church throughout the world, including when and where to announce the construction of new temples.”

The session was conducted by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, and Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson gave the opening and closing prayers.

Music was provided by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy, and accompanied by organists Andrew Unsworth and Richard Elliott.

Speakers