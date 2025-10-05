Menu
General Conference

Sunday afternoon session of October 2025 general conference — see photos and read a summary

Photos and summaries from the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2025 general conference

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf touches the arm of President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, as he walks by before the afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf touches the arm of President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, as he walks by before the afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Valerie Walton
By Valerie Walton
Valerie Walton is a Church News reporter.

The Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5.

President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, closed the session by first explaining that President Russell M. Nelson, who died on Sept. 27 at age 101, loved to announce new temples at the end of each general conference session, “and we all rejoiced with him.

“However with the large number of temples now in the very earliest phases of planning and construction,” President Oaks continued, “it is appropriate that we slow down the announcement of new temples. Therefore with the approval of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, we will not announce any new temples at this conference. We will now move forward in providing the ordinances of the temples to the members of the Church throughout the world, including when and where to announce the construction of new temples.”

The session was conducted by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, and Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson gave the opening and closing prayers.

Music was provided by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy, and accompanied by organists Andrew Unsworth and Richard Elliott.

Speakers

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf touches the arm of President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, as he walks by before the afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.
1 of 19
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf touches the arm of President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, as he walks by before the afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, is seated on the stand of the Conference Center before the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference.
2 of 19
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, is seated on the stand in the Conference Session before the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference.
3 of 19
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4 of 19
President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shakes hands and scrunches his face at his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, as he takes his place on the stand for afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference.
5 of 19
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder Matthew S. Holland, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference.
6 of 19
Elder Matthew S. Holland, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder Carlos A. Godoy, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference.
7 of 19
Elder Carlos A. Godoy, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference.
8 of 19
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder John D. Amos, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference.
9 of 19
Elder John D. Amos, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder Ozani Farias, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference.
10 of 19
Elder Ozani Farias, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
11 of 19
The Tabernacle Choir sings the opening hymn of the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News
12 of 19
Conferencegoers make their way to their seats for the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News
13 of 19
Conferencegoers mingle before the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News
14 of 19
Conferencegoers ride the escalator as they make their way to their seats for the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News
15 of 19
Conferencegoers enter the building for the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News
16 of 19
Elder B. Corey Cuvelier, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News
17 of 19
Conferencegoers ride the escalator as they make their way to their seats for the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News
18 of 19
A young man uses a pair of binoculars to look at the stand at the start of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 19
A young man uses a pair of binoculars to look at the stand at the start of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
