Elder Gary E. Stevenson: ‘Lost Luggage, Redeemed Souls’

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference about ministering. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Stevenson’s talk summary

Far more sacred than checking a bag at an airport, “I wonder what it is like for a loving Heavenly Father to send His most precious belongings, His children, away from their heavenly home, knowing they must pass through challenges of mortality.”

His great comfort is knowing they don’t travel alone. “Blessed are those who care for and nurture others.”

Be thoughtful and “intentional handlers of His precious cargo, His children,” through ministering assignments and strengthening the rising generation.

First, “consider your ministering assignment as ‘Christlike caring’ of the Lord’s most treasured possessions.” Contemplate how to provide Christlike love and service, offer help and comfort, seek prayerfully the guidance of the Spirit and help prepare families to make and keep sacred covenants.

Second, nurture the rising generation “by motivating, teaching and encouraging our young people to receive the holy name of Jesus Christ in their hearts and minds.”

Each of God’s children is a precious soul who will “one day be redeemed by its holder.” Disciples of Jesus Christ rise with renewed determination to care for them.

“That we may fulfill that mission for ourselves and diligently care for others as they seek to return to His heavenly embrace is my prayer.”

Notable quotes

“In a reverent way, I wonder what it is like for a loving Heavenly Father to send His most precious belongings, His children, away from their heavenly home, knowing they must pass through challenges of mortality. I suppose His great comfort is knowing that they do not travel alone.”

“I invite you to implement small acts of kindness and care into your ministering, becoming better ministers of Jesus Christ.”

“As disciples of Jesus Christ, we rise with renewed determination to succor and care for those with whom we come in contact.”

Who is Elder Stevenson?

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What has Elder Stevenson done recently?

Read more of Elder Stevenson’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X/Twitter.