This week on social: Apostles dedicate temples, share insights from scriptures

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf shares a photo of himself from the early 1960s, while training to become a fighter pilot at an Air Force base in Arizona.

This week on social media, apostles shared lessons from experiences that showed how the Lord strengthened them and how time spent in the temple guided their decisions.

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, recounted a college experience where he found learning physics and mathematics overwhelming. Through prayer, the Lord assured him, saying, “I’m proving you, but I am also with you.”

“If we remain faithful in our service, the Lord will refine us. He will strengthen us and one day, we will look back and see that those very trials were evidence of His love,” he wrote in a Nov. 25 reel.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reflected on his time training to become a fighter pilot at a U.S. Air Force base in Arizona. During that period, he received his patriarchal blessing and entered the temple for the first time. He spoke of the peace and closeness he felt to the Savior through worship in the temple.

“The things I learned during these sacred hours helped me find deeper meaning in my life and make better decisions in my various and changing responsibilities,” he wrote in a Nov. 23 post.

In a video on Instagram, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles responded to a question from a returned missionary about prioritizing a temple marriage amid other pressures.

“My advice to anybody seeking a temple marriage is to observe the faith and righteousness of those with whom you are spending your time,” he wrote in a Nov. 24 reel.

Another video on Instagram shows Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles answering a question from a BYU Pathway Worldwide student. “Why join The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints?” the woman asked in the video. Elder Rasband responded, “Jesus Christ is the reason.”

“The more you associate with those of us who believe in Christ, you will understand that the most important thing for all of us is our love for the Lord Jesus Christ,” he said in a Nov. 24 reel.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke in a video on Instagram about his thoughts on Doctrine and Covenants 78, and shared verses that address challenges and afflictions experienced during mortality.

“I think the Lord is teaching us here that there are many things that maybe we don’t even see yet. Part of those are great blessings that He has in store for us,” he wrote in a Nov. 28 reel.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson wished fellow Relief Society sisters a happy Thanksgiving and expressed gratitude for their examples.

“Wherever I travel, I find faithful sisters who are doing their part to care for those in need, to lift and serve, and to fulfill the purpose of Relief Society, that is bringing the relief of Jesus Christ to all of our sisters and brothers everywhere,” she wrote in a Nov. 27 reel.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared part of his message from the October 2025 general conference. In the talk, he spoke of the parable of the good Samaritan, saying the Savior invites each person to come to Him in His Church.

“In His restored Church, we are all better when no one sits alone. Let us not simply accommodate or tolerate. Let us genuinely welcome, acknowledge, minister to, love,” he wrote in a Nov. 26 reel.

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, helped kick off this season’s Light the World initiative and demonstrated how to use the new Giving Machine digital kiosk. In a social media post, she was shown selecting goods and services from a Giving Machine that will bless people around the world.

“Whether it’s at a Giving Machine or simply following a prompting to reach out to someone on your mind, may each of us look for ways we can lift and bless those around us. I know as we bring the Savior’s love and relief to another one of God’s children, we will find our own much needed relief and healing in Him,” she wrote in a Nov. 23 reel.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a video on Instagram from the dedication of the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple.

“It is wonderful that we can commune with the Lord in His temple, worship Him, learn from Him and receive revelation to guide our lives. I invite all to enjoy the blessings of the temple,” he wrote in a Nov. 23 reel.