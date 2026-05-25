Remember conference — Elder Michael John U. Teh: ‘Follow the Prophet; He Knows the Way’

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from April 2026 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.
About this talk
- “Follow the Prophet; He Knows the Way”
- Elder Michael John U. Teh | General Authority Seventy
- Saturday morning session of April 2026 general conference.
- Theme: Those who follow the teachings of prophets, seers and revelators are following Jesus Christ.
Read the full message here.
Read a summary of Elder Teh’s message here.
Outline
Follow the prophet
- Jesus told the rich young man to sell everything he had, give it to the poor and “come, follow me” (Luke 18:22).
- Individuals who follow the prophet’s teachings can better follow the Savior.
Gospel culture
- The heritage of Elder Teh’s parents, born in the Philippines, influenced different family traditions and practices.
- When Elder Teh’s parents joined the Church, they embraced another set of values and traditions. Over time, their family chose to let go of traditions that were not consistent with gospel culture.
- The gospel of Jesus Christ transforms “common creatures into celestial citizens,” said President Dallin H. Oaks.
The strengthening and enabling power of the Atonement of Jesus Christ
- A stake president in Japan felt the need to visit a man diagnosed with cancer. When finally meeting the man, Elder Teh was astonished to see the man was bright and happy.
- While living in Korea, Elder Teh ministered to others but felt like he was the one being ministered to.
- Jesus Christ strengthens each individual to endure their trials. President Oaks taught that the Savior “knows our struggles, our heartaches, our temptations and our suffering.”
Ye are the light of the world
- When Elder Teh and his family lived in Hong Kong, he saw rays of sunlight shining through their windows one morning, reflected by the tall building in front of them. When disciples strive to follow the Savior, He will use them to bless others.
- Jesus Christ taught His disciples, “Behold I am the light” and invited them, “Hold up your light that it may shine unto the world” (3 Nephi 18:16, 24).
- Some people think that God’s prophets live in the past, but everything Elder Teh knows of prophets is the opposite.
- Mosiah 8:17 describes that a seer can know of and reveal things which are to come.
- When Latter-day Saints follow the teachings of living prophets and apostles, they are following the Savior, Jesus Christ.
Reflection questions
What counsel or guidance have we received recently from prophets and apostles?
How can you apply the teachings of the living prophets into your life?
How have you been blessed by following the prophet?
Why is it important to follow the prophet’s counsel?
In what ways can you strengthen your testimony of prophets and apostles?
Speaker quotes
- “I am grateful for teachings received over the years that have helped me better follow the Savior. For my purpose today, I simply would like to focus on one. As the Primary song goes, ‘Follow the prophet; he knows the way.’”
- “It is interesting to me that some people would think that God’s prophets live in the past and are not attuned to the times. Everything I know of prophets is the opposite.”
- “I testify that we are led today by a living prophet, President Dallin H. Oaks. He, along with the counselors in the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, are indeed prophets, seers and revelators.”
Reference scriptures
- “I have set thee a watchman unto the house of Israel; therefore thou shalt hear the word at my mouth, and warn them from me.”
- “But a seer can know of things which are past, and also of things which are to come, and by them shall all things be revealed, or, rather, shall secret things be made manifest, and hidden things shall come to light, and things which are not known shall be made known by them, and also things shall be made known by them which otherwise could not be known.”
Invitations and promises
- “When we strive to follow the Savior, He will use us to bless others. Through our example and service to others, they will feel the Savior’s love for them.”
- “My dear brothers and sisters, especially you, my dear young friends, when we follow their teachings and examples, we are following our Savior, Jesus Christ.”
Stories
- Elder Teh’s parents were born in the Philippines but had Chinese ancestry. His family grew up in a healthy mix of different practices and traditions that influenced their daily lives. When his parents joined the Church, they had to embrace another set of values and traditions. The family had to make a choice to let go of traditions that were not consistent with the gospel culture. This experience taught Elder Teh that embracing gospel culture simply meant keeping covenants.
- A stake president in Japan felt that both he and Elder Teh should go visit a man diagnosed with cancer. For days leading up to the visit, Elder Teh pleaded for the Lord’s help in knowing what to say. He imagined a man hopeless and lost, but when the day finally arrived, the man he met was not the man he had pictured at all. His countenance was bright and happy, and there was no bitterness.
- Two years ago, Elder Teh and his family were asked to live in Hong Kong, known for its tall buildings. Their apartment building was dwarfed by much taller buildings around it. Elder Teh was preparing himself to live in the shadows. However, when he woke up in the morning, he was greeted by rays of sun shining through their windows. He was filled with immense joy and gratitude. Upon further investigation, he learned that the sun’s rays were being reflected into their apartment by the tall building in front of them. When disciples strive to follow the Savior, He will use them to bless others.
Additional resources
- Related image: “The First Presidency”
- Related video: “President Dallin H. Oaks: Kind, Gentle and Persistent”
- Related hymn: No. 19, “We Thank Thee, O God, for a Prophet”
Recent conference talks on following the prophet
- Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus: “Prophets of God” (October 2025)
- Elder Ronald A. Rasband: “Behold I Am the Light Which Ye Shall Hold Up” (October 2024)
- Elder Allen D. Haynie: “A Living Prophet for the Latter Days” (April 2023)
Who is Elder Teh?
- Elder Michael John U. Teh was born in Davao City, Philippines, to parents of Chinese ancestry. He was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on March 31, 2007. Elder Teh served in the Philippines Davao Mission as a young missionary and is currently in the Asia North Area presidency.