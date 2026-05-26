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General Conference

Remember conference — Elder Jorge T. Becerra: ‘Tithing — Putting God First’

See resources on Elder Jorge T. Becerra’s April 2026 general conference message to enrich gospel learning individually and in the home

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Elder Jorge T. Becerra, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026.
Elder Jorge T. Becerra, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Sariah Francis
By Sariah Francis

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from April 2026 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

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Read more conference study helps here

About this talk

Read the full message here.
Read a summary of Elder Becerra’s message here.

Outline

  • While giving a sermon to the people of Gideon, Alma the Younger used the word “dilemma” (Alma 7:3, 18). The footnote leads to James 1:8. This “dilemma” could be “double-mindedness.”
  • A double-minded person is one who is wavering, indecisive or conflicted, someone who lacks commitment to a single purpose or belief. One way to overcome this is through learning to put God first.
  • Adam and Eve offered the firstlings of their flock in similitude of the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. Offering the firstlings is one way they put God first.
  • As a young married father, Elder Becerra fell behind in tithing payments. After pondering what he could do, he determined to try selling his car, the only thing of value he owned. He calculated how much he needed to pay off the car loan and his tithing. The buyer of the car was willing to pay the exact amount. A friend called and asked if Elder Becerra would like his car.
  • His mother testified of tithing powerfully during a home evening lesson, despite financial setbacks.
  • President Gordon B. Hinckley said in October 2001 that obedience to the commandment of God matters. This applies both temporally and spiritually.
  • Elder David A. Bednar said honoring the law of tithing allows spiritual illumination in one’s life. Jesus Christ is the perfect example of putting God first.

Reflection questions

How can you put the Savior first in your life?

What blessings have you seen in your life through keeping the law of tithing?

Why is it important to keep God’s commandments even when it may be hard?

How do you offer ‘the firstlings of [your] flock’ (Moses 5:5) to the Lord?

What experiences have influenced you to more fully keep God’s commandments?

Speaker quotes

  • “A double-minded person is one who is wavering, indecisive or conflicted, someone who lacks commitment to a single purpose or belief.
  • “From the beginning of time, God has taught His children to put Him first in their lives.”
  • “I witness that Jesus Christ is the perfect example of how to put God first in our lives.”

Reference scriptures

  • “A double minded man is unstable in all his ways.”
  • “Seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness.”
  • “And after many days an angel of the Lord appeared unto Adam, saying: Why dost thou offer sacrifices unto the Lord? And Adam said unto him: I know not, save the Lord commanded me. And then the angel spake, saying: This thing is a similitude of the sacrifice of the Only Begotten of the Father, which is full of grace and truth.”

Invitations and promises

  • “One way to overcome double-mindedness is to learn to put God first in our lives.”
  • “The payment of tithes and offerings will enhance our spiritual capacity as we put God first and offer our ‘firstlings of [the] flock’ (Moses 5:5).”
  • “I witness that a spiritual power and direction, heretofore unknown, will come into our lives as we keep the law of obedience and sacrifice.”

Follow the Prophet

“I know that the people are in difficult circumstances. I know that many of them are unemployed. I know that many of them work for very meager wages. I know that they live in simple and inadequate little houses, the only thing they can afford. I believe they will not walk out of poverty unless they pay their tithing. … Now is the season in which to establish strength in the gospel, and that involves the payment of tithing. … It is obedience to the commandment of the Lord that really matters.”

  • President Gordon B. Hinckley, general authority training meeting, October 2001.

Stories

  • Elder Becerra was a young married father when he fell behind in paying his tithing. After talking to Elder Clinton L. Cutler, a General Authority Seventy who was visiting, Elder Becerra felt prompted to sell his car to pay his tithing, even though he really needed his car for his business. After paying his tithing, a friend offered him another car.
  • In a home evening lesson, Elder Becerra’s mother bore powerful testimony of the law of tithing, despite financial setbacks. She said, “All we need to see is the very hand of Jehovah Himself to have any greater assurance that He is blessing us by our payment of tithing.”

Additional resources

Elder Jorge T. Becerra, General Authority Seventy, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Elder Jorge T. Becerra, General Authority Seventy. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on tithing

Who is Elder Becerra?

  • Elder Jorge T. Becerra was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 4, 2020. He served a mission as a young man in the California Arcadia Mission, where he met fellow missionary and his future wife, Sister Debbie Schneberger. Elder and Sister Becerra later returned to the California Arcadia Mission when they were called as its mission leaders.
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Remember conference — Elder Michael John U. Teh: ‘Follow the Prophet; He Knows the Way’
Download a PDF of talk summaries from April 2026 general conference
April 2026 general conference: Announcements, talk summaries, photos, session highlights
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