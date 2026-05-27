Remember conference — President Henry B. Eyring: ‘Prayers for Peace’

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from April 2026 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.
About this talk
- “Prayers for Peace”
- President Henry B. Eyring | First counselor in the First Presidency
- Saturday morning session of April 2026 general conference.
- Theme: Continual prayer, during both joy and distress, opens the door to the Savior’s peace and support.
Read the full message here.
Read a summary of President Eyring’s message here.
Outline
- The Savior, Jesus Christ, has promised that He will provide His faithful disciples with peace in whatever difficulties they face in their lives (see John 14:27).
- The world today is in commotion, yet faithful Latter-day Saints have flooded heaven with prayers and asked the Lord for peace and comfort.
- Jesus Christ watches over and cares for His disciples and will be a refuge for them (see Psalm 9:9–10).
- Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ are aware of individuals’ circumstances and yearn to bless them in moments of pain, loneliness or confusion as they ask and seek (see Luke 11:9–10).
- Fervent prayer does not require flowery language. Rather, it’s pouring out of the soul and having the heart drawn out in prayer continually (see Alma 34:26–27).
- Prayers of the heart invite the Lord’s strengthening power to make individuals’ burdens lighter (see Mosiah 24:12–15).
- The Lord has commanded His disciples to “pray always” (Doctrine and Covenants 19:38). As they do, no matter the circumstances of life, the Savior offers His peace and abiding support.
- Spiritual strength comes from continual prayer during joyous times and seasons of distress and grief.
- A humble prayer for peace in the heart will be honored.
Reflection questions
How can you have a continual prayer in your heart this week?
Is there a time when you prayed for peace and felt your prayer was answered?
How can you follow the examples of Alma and his people in your prayers?
What can you do to avoid “vain repetitions” when you pray?
What’s a difficulty you’re currently facing in your life? How and when will you seek the Lord’s strengthening power through prayer for that difficulty?
Speaker quotes
- “In moments of pain, loneliness or confusion, we know that our Heavenly Father and His Beloved Son are aware of our circumstances and that They yearn to bless us.”
- “The feelings of your heart and the love for our Heavenly Father and for His Beloved Son can be so constant that your prayers will ascend always.”
- “Consistent prayer during joyous times and also during seasons of distress and grief will surely be rewarded according to His will and perfect timing.”
Reference scriptures
- “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.”
- “And I say unto you, Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you. For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.”
- “And now it came to pass that the burdens which were laid upon Alma and his brethren were made light; yea, the Lord did strengthen them that they could bear up their burdens with ease, and they did submit cheerfully and with patience to all the will of the Lord.”
Invitations and promises
- “I testify that the Lord hears and answers the prayers of our hearts, just as He did for Alma and his people. We can follow His commandment to ‘pray always’ by having a continual prayer in our hearts.”
- “As we pray continually, no matter the circumstances of life, the Lord will offer us His peace and abiding support.”
- “I testify that I know that Jesus Christ lives. He loves us and blesses us. He continues to offer us peace in our lives through sincere and fervent prayer.”
Stories
- In the Book of Mormon, as the people of Alma the Elder poured out their hearts in nonverbal prayers, the Lord strengthened them to bear up their burdens with ease (see Mosiah 24:12–15). He hears and answers the prayers of His disciples’ hearts today as well.
- President Eyring was surprised at the feeling of peace at the funeral of his wife of 61 years. The Lord had answered his prayer for peace with an assurance from the Holy Ghost, allowing him to envision the happy reunion ahead with her.
Additional resources
- Related image: “Jesus Praying in Gethsemane”
- Related video: “God Wants You To Pray”
- Related hymn: No. 142, “Sweet Hour of Prayer”
Recent conference talks on prayer
- Elder Brik V. Eyre: “Know Who You Really Are” (October 2025)
- President Susan H. Porter: “Pray, He Is There” (April 2024)
- President Henry B. Eyring: “Our Constant Companion” (October 2023)
Who is President Eyring?
- President Henry B. Eyring was set apart as first counselor in the First Presidency on Oct. 14, 2025, to Church President Dallin H. Oaks. After his call to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1995, he also served as a counselor to President Gordon B. Hinckley, President Thomas S. Monson and President Russell M. Nelson. He served as the 10th president of Ricks College — now BYU–Idaho — from 1971 to 1977.