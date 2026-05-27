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General Conference

Remember conference — President Henry B. Eyring: ‘Prayers for Peace’

See resources on President Henry B. Eyring’s April 2026 general conference message to enrich gospel learning individually and in the home

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President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026.
President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Nate Church
By Nate Church

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from April 2026 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

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Read more conference study helps here

About this talk

Read the full message here.
Read a summary of President Eyring’s message here.

Outline

  • The Savior, Jesus Christ, has promised that He will provide His faithful disciples with peace in whatever difficulties they face in their lives (see John 14:27).
  • The world today is in commotion, yet faithful Latter-day Saints have flooded heaven with prayers and asked the Lord for peace and comfort.
  • Jesus Christ watches over and cares for His disciples and will be a refuge for them (see Psalm 9:9–10).
  • Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ are aware of individuals’ circumstances and yearn to bless them in moments of pain, loneliness or confusion as they ask and seek (see Luke 11:9–10).
  • Fervent prayer does not require flowery language. Rather, it’s pouring out of the soul and having the heart drawn out in prayer continually (see Alma 34:26–27).
  • Prayers of the heart invite the Lord’s strengthening power to make individuals’ burdens lighter (see Mosiah 24:12–15).
  • The Lord has commanded His disciples to “pray always” (Doctrine and Covenants 19:38). As they do, no matter the circumstances of life, the Savior offers His peace and abiding support.
  • Spiritual strength comes from continual prayer during joyous times and seasons of distress and grief.
  • A humble prayer for peace in the heart will be honored.

Reflection questions

How can you have a continual prayer in your heart this week?

Is there a time when you prayed for peace and felt your prayer was answered?

How can you follow the examples of Alma and his people in your prayers?

What can you do to avoid “vain repetitions” when you pray?

What’s a difficulty you’re currently facing in your life? How and when will you seek the Lord’s strengthening power through prayer for that difficulty?

Speaker quotes

  • “In moments of pain, loneliness or confusion, we know that our Heavenly Father and His Beloved Son are aware of our circumstances and that They yearn to bless us.”
  • “The feelings of your heart and the love for our Heavenly Father and for His Beloved Son can be so constant that your prayers will ascend always.”
  • “Consistent prayer during joyous times and also during seasons of distress and grief will surely be rewarded according to His will and perfect timing.”

Reference scriptures

  • “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.”
  • “And I say unto you, Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you. For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.”
  • “And now it came to pass that the burdens which were laid upon Alma and his brethren were made light; yea, the Lord did strengthen them that they could bear up their burdens with ease, and they did submit cheerfully and with patience to all the will of the Lord.”

Invitations and promises

  • “I testify that the Lord hears and answers the prayers of our hearts, just as He did for Alma and his people. We can follow His commandment to ‘pray always’ by having a continual prayer in our hearts.”
  • “As we pray continually, no matter the circumstances of life, the Lord will offer us His peace and abiding support.”
  • “I testify that I know that Jesus Christ lives. He loves us and blesses us. He continues to offer us peace in our lives through sincere and fervent prayer.”

Follow the Prophet

“Great blessings come to families if they pray together, kneeling night and morning to offer thanks for blessings and to pray over common concerns.”

Stories

  • In the Book of Mormon, as the people of Alma the Elder poured out their hearts in nonverbal prayers, the Lord strengthened them to bear up their burdens with ease (see Mosiah 24:12–15). He hears and answers the prayers of His disciples’ hearts today as well.
  • President Eyring was surprised at the feeling of peace at the funeral of his wife of 61 years. The Lord had answered his prayer for peace with an assurance from the Holy Ghost, allowing him to envision the happy reunion ahead with her.

Additional resources

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency.
President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on prayer

Who is President Eyring?

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Remember conference — Elder Jorge T. Becerra: ‘Tithing — Putting God First’
Download a PDF of talk summaries from April 2026 general conference
April 2026 general conference: Announcements, talk summaries, photos, session highlights
The First Presidency, from left, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor; President Dallin H. Oaks; and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor, give a sustaining vote during the solemn assembly as part of the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
The First Presidency, from left, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor; President Dallin H. Oaks; and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor, give a sustaining vote during the solemn assembly as part of the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, waves as he exits at the end of the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring talk in the Conference Center prior to the Sunday afternoon session April 2026 general conference.
President Henry B. Eyring, left, and President Dallin H. Oaks talk prior to the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
The First Presidency, from left, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor; President Dallin H. Oaks; and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor, smile during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News
President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, points his cane at conferencegoers to greet them as he exits at the end of the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
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