Remember conference — Elder Gérald Caussé: ‘Love All; Love Each’

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from April 2026 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.
About this talk
- “Love All; Love Each”
- Elder Gérald Caussé | Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
- Saturday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference.
- Theme: The Lord loves all and loves each, and He invites His disciples to do likewise.
Read the full message here.
Read a summary of Elder Caussé’s message here.
Outline
- Elder Caussé and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, have been deeply moved by the outpouring of love from Latter-day Saints. Christlike love grows and multiplies as it is shared.
- Some think God is distant, but if they pause to reflect on His presence in their lives, they find that He is far closer than they imagine. Every soul is personally known, remembered and loved by Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.
- No sparrow falls without the Father’s notice, and “the very hairs of your head are all numbered” (Matthew 10:29–31).
- Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ love all, and They love each. This dual reality is manifested in the Savior’s Atonement, which applies to all but also one person at a time.
- Disciples of Christ bear witness of Him when they share His love with all around them and help it take root in each person.
- “Are we selective, or exclusive, in determining who deserves our love, or do we extend Christlike love to all with whom we associate?”
- Congregations are a beautiful mosaic enriched by diverse backgrounds yet united in devotion to Christ. Disciples come to love people when serving them.
- “Do we interact superficially with others, or do we genuinely seek to know and care for each person we meet?”
- Those who enter the fold of Christ through sacred covenants are known, accounted for and cared for, one person at a time. There is wonderful depth in every soul.
- People who extend Christlike love to each person they serve begin to see those they minister to as the Lord sees them. Caring for each soul helps connect them to the Savior, and the one serving also becomes more like the Savior.
- The Savior, Jesus Christ, loves God’s children more than they can ever imagine. Follow the Lord’s perfect example by loving all and loving each.
Reflection questions
How has the Christlike love of others strengthened your own capacity to love?
When have you felt “personally known, remembered and loved” by Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ?
What does loving “all” look like? What does loving “each” look like?
When in the scriptures did the Savior show love for “all,” and when did He show love for “each”?
How can you share the love of Christ with those around you this week?
Speaker quotes
- “This is the miracle of God’s relationship with us: The universe is vast beyond comprehension, yet every soul carries infinite worth in the eyes of our Creator. Though we may seem small in a physical sense, each of us is personally known, remembered and loved by our Eternal Father and by His Son, Jesus Christ.”
- “This dual reality is most clearly manifested in Jesus Christ’s Atonement. All sons and daughters of God, without exception, will receive a full opportunity to access its supernal blessings. Yet it is a remarkably intimate gift, tailored to each individual’s needs and applied to one person at a time.”
- “To love all and to love each are not two different kinds of love but the same divine love expressed on two scales — one expansive enough to embrace the whole world and the other personal enough to notice a single individual with unique needs, circumstances and life story.”
Reference scriptures
- “Are not two sparrows sold for a farthing? and one of them shall not fall on the ground without your Father. But the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Fear ye not therefore, ye are of more value than many sparrows.”
- “What man of you, having an hundred sheep, if he lose one of them, doth not leave the ninety and nine in the wilderness, and go after that which is lost, until he find it? And when he hath found it, he layeth it on his shoulders, rejoicing. And when he cometh home, he calleth together his friends and neighbours, saying unto them, Rejoice with me; for I have found my sheep which was lost. I say unto you, that likewise joy shall be in heaven over one sinner that repenteth, more than over ninety and nine just persons, which need no repentance.”
- “And after they had been received unto baptism, and were wrought upon and cleansed by the power of the Holy Ghost, they were numbered among the people of the church of Christ; and their names were taken, that they might be remembered and nourished by the good word of God, to keep them in the right way, to keep them continually watchful unto prayer, relying alone upon the merits of Christ, who was the author and the finisher of their faith.”
Invitations and promises
- “As disciples of Jesus Christ, we bear witness of Him whenever we share His love with all around us — and help it take root in each person we meet.”
- “As we extend Christlike love to each person we serve, our eyes are opened to their divine potential. We begin to see them as the Lord sees them — mortal souls with the capacity to become exalted beings through the Savior’s restoring power and grace. As we care for each soul, we help connect them to the Savior, inviting them to be healed and transformed through His atoning blood. In return, our own lives are blessed — we become more like the Savior and are filled with great joy.”
- “May we follow the Lord’s perfect example and learn to love all and to love each, just as He does.”
Stories
- Years ago in the dark of night, Elder Caussé could hardly see anything. Then as his eyes adjusted to the darkness, the sky filled with stars. He thought, “This is like our relationship with God.” Some think He is distant, but if they pause to reflect on His presence in their lives, they find that He is far closer than they imagine.
- In 1905, Civilla D. Martin found inspiration for the hymn “His Eye Is on the Sparrow” after a conversation with a friend who had long endured serious health challenges. After Martin asked her friend how she avoided discouragement, she replied, “How can I be discouraged when my Father watches the sparrows, and I know He loves and cares for me?”
- In the tale “Beauty and the Beast,” Belle sees beyond the Beast’s appearance to see a wounded soul yearning to love and be loved. Through Belle’s patience, personal kindness and loving care, a transformation begins. Similarly, people who extend Christlike love to each person they serve begin to see those they minister to as the Lord sees them.
From the footnotes
- 16. Opportunities also abound to extend the Savior’s love beyond our Church congregations and to care for those in need, whoever and wherever they may be — within our communities or in faraway countries.
Additional resources
- Related image: “One by One” by Walter Rane
- Related video: “Jesus Christ: The Source of Love in Our Lives”
- Related hymn: No. 1005, “His Eye Is on the Sparrow”
Recent conference talks on Christlike love
- Elder Peter M. Johnson: “The Power of Ministering to the One” (October 2025)
- President Dieter F. Uchtdorf: “By This All Will Know That You Are My Disciples” (April 2025)
- Elder Gregorio E. Casillas: “God Loves All His Children” (October 2024)
Who is Elder Caussé?
- Elder Gérald Caussé served as the presiding bishop from October 2015 until Nov. 6, 2025, when he was called to be an Apostle. A native of France, Elder Caussé spent his career in the food industry, where he worked with several supermarket chains and food distribution companies. He is an accomplished pianist and has participated in the recording of several piano albums.