Remember conference — President Susan H. Porter: ‘Here Am I, Send Me’

President Susan H. Porter, Primary general president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from April 2026 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

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About this talk

“Here Am I, Send Me”

President Susan H. Porter | Primary general president

Sunday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference.

of April 2026 general conference. Theme: Bring oneself and others to Jesus Christ by praying to Heavenly Father and saying, like Jesus did, “Here am I, send me.”

Outline

Each person on earth was born with gifts and has lived as a spirit for many years. Before coming to earth, everyone spent time in the spirit world learning and growing.

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As part of Heavenly Father’s plan of happiness, His children come to earth, gain a body and choose to live His commandments so they can return to live with Him and their families in joy and peace.

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Heavenly Father chose Jesus Christ to help His children return home to Him. Because of His love for Heavenly Father and Heavenly Father’s children, Jesus said, “Here am I, send me” (Abraham 3:27).

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Jesus taught how to love God and others, and through His Atonement, He won the battle over everything that is hard and unfair in life. Those who stay close to Him and keep His commandments will have His help to be happier, feel comfort and have more opportunities.

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Follow the Savior’s example and say in prayer to Heavenly Father, “Here am I, send me.” Through His Spirit, He will give thoughts and ideas of how to stand for truth and bring His light to others.

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Just as Jesus fed thousands of people with a young boy’s five loaves of bread and two fishes, Heavenly Father can provide miracles when individuals simply offer what they have (see Matthew 14:15–21).

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From the Caribbean to Ghana to Cambodia, children around the globe are offering what they have to bring God’s love to their families, church, friends and communities.

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As individuals strive to bring themselves and others closer to Jesus, they will receive blessings now and later.

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Walk with Christ to bring oneself and others to Him by praying and saying, “Here am I, send me.” Because of Heavenly Father’s plan and Jesus Christ’s Atonement, all can live joyfully forever with their families in Their presence.

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Reflection questions

How does it make you feel to know your spirit lived many years learning and growing before you came to earth?

President Porter promises that those who stay close to Jesus and try to love God and others will receive the Savior’s help to “be happier, learn faster, feel comfort, make friends and have more opportunities.” When have you experienced this in your life?

What can you do to follow the Savior’s example and say, “Here am I, send me”?

What does the story of Jesus feeding the 5,000 with a young boy’s offering of five loaves and two fishes teach you about serving others?

How have you seen children in your life offer what they have to bring God’s love to their families, church, friends and communities? How can you do the same?

Speaker quotes

“Heavenly Father knew that when we came to earth, we would make mistakes and would need help to return home to Him. Do you know who Heavenly Father chose to help us? Yes, Jesus. Jesus Christ had so much love for Heavenly Father and for us, He said, ‘Here am I, send me.’”

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“Jesus Christ knows you, He understands you, and He loves you. Jesus has done everything to help you. Stay close to Him. Learn all you can about Him. As you try to keep the most important commandments to love God and love others, He will help you grow into the magnificent person you are meant to be. He will help you be happier, learn faster, feel comfort, make friends and have more opportunities.”

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“I bear my witness that God, our Heavenly Father, and His Son, Jesus Christ, love you. Because of Heavenly Father’s plan and Jesus Christ’s Atonement, all of us can receive the blessing of living joyfully forever with our families in Their presence. I love Them and I love you.”

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Reference scriptures

“And the Lord said: Whom shall I send? And one answered like unto the Son of Man: Here am I, send me. And another answered and said: Here am I, send me. And the Lord said: I will send the first.”

Abraham 3:27

“And now, my son, I have told you this that ye may learn wisdom, that ye may learn of me that there is no other way or means whereby man can be saved, only in and through Christ. Behold, he is the life and the light of the world. Behold, he is the word of truth and righteousness.”

Alma 38:9

“Now ye may suppose that this is foolishness in me; but behold I say unto you, that by small and simple things are great things brought to pass; and small means in many instances doth confound the wise.”

Alma 37:6

Invitations and promises

“Wake up each day with purpose and confidence, knowing that Jesus will walk with you. Follow His example and say in prayer to Heavenly Father, ‘Here am I, send me.’ Then listen for thoughts and ideas. What will He send you to do? Through His Spirit, He may send you to comfort someone who is lonely, help your family, learn important lessons at school or teach someone to pray. He can help you stand for truth so you can bring His light to others.”

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“When you strive to bring yourself and others closer to Jesus, you will receive blessings now and later. Today you can make choices that will help you change and grow now and prepare you for blessings of love and joy forever.”

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“I invite you to pray to Heavenly Father and say, like Jesus did, ‘Here am I, send me.’ And then move forward, walking with Him to bring yourself and others to Christ. ‘[You] are cov’nant children with a gift to give.’”

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Stories

Jesus fed more than 5,000 people with a simple offering from a young boy of five loaves of bread and two fishes (see Matthew 14:15–21).

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President Porter shared examples of children from the Caribbean, Ghana and Cambodia who are bringing God’s love to their families, church, friends and communities.

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Two children, Chloe and Eli, stood before a group of business leaders and spoke confidently about their faith. These two 10-year-olds taught adults what it means to be disciples of Jesus Christ.

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A Primary boy went up to the stand during a fast and testimony meeting and asked, “Would everyone who loves Jesus please raise your hands?” It was a moment of joy as every person looked up, smiled and raised their hands.

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When President Porter was young, her mother often made a special dessert for Sunday. After dinner she’d ask, “Do you want dessert now or later?” Her dad would always answer with a big smile, “I want some now and later.”

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Follow the Prophet “Because God desired to help His children progress, He decided to create an earth on which we could receive a body, learn through experience, develop divine attributes and be proven to see if we would keep God’s commandments.”



President Dallin H. Oaks, “ Divine Helps for Mortality ,” April 2025 general conference

10. “Yes, men and women who turn their lives over to God will find out that He can make a lot more out of their lives than they can. He will deepen their joys, expand their vision, quicken their minds, strengthen their muscles, lift their spirits, multiply their blessings, increase their opportunities, comfort their souls, raise up friends and pour out peace” (President Ezra Taft Benson, “Jesus Christ — Gifts and Expectations” [Brigham Young University devotional, Dec. 10, 1974], speeches.byu.edu).

Additional resources

Primary General President Susan H. Porter. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on children

Who is President Porter?

President Susan H. Porter was sustained as the Primary general president in August 2022 and will complete her service on Aug. 1, 2026. She earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Brigham Young University in 1976. She and her late husband, Elder Bruce D. Porter, a General Authority Seventy, raised their four children in Massachusetts, Virginia and Germany before moving to Provo, Utah.

Elder Brian K. Taylor, a General Authority Seventy, bottom left, talks with outgoing Primary General President Susan H. Porter, center, while she’s joined by Sister Amy A. Wright, outgoing first counselor in the Primary general presidency, center left, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, center right, during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

New Primary general presidency members Sister Nina M. Garfield, first counselor, left, and President Rosemary K. Chibota, center, talk with outgoing President Susan H. Porter, right, prior to the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News