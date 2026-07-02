Remember conference — President Dallin H. Oaks: ‘Closing Remarks’

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from April 2026 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.
About this talk
- “Closing Remarks”
- President Dallin H. Oaks | President of the Church
- Sunday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference.
- Theme: Jesus Christ is the way to peace and eternal life.
Read the full message here.
Read a summary of President Oaks’ concluding message here.
Outline
- The hymns “Tell Me the Stories of Jesus” and “Redeemer of Israel” summarize the messages and focus of this general conference. The Spirit has inspired all to concentrate worship, focus learning and unite testimonies on the teachings of Jesus Christ and Heavenly Father’s plan.
- Jesus Christ is the way to peace and eternal life, and He invites all to walk with Him and follow His example of ministering one by one. Marriage and families are central to Heavenly Father’s plan. All are invited to demonstrate Christ’s love in all their interactions, including with their family.
- Study and prayerfully ponder the messages from this general conference. The Lord will continue to teach and inspire those who treasure up and act on these teachings and “look to God and live” (Alma 37:47).
Reflection questions
What was your favorite hymn sung during April 2026 general conference? What did the Spirit teach you through that hymn?
How did the Spirit inspire you during general conference to more fully concentrate your worship and focus your learning on the teachings of Jesus Christ?
How can you better demonstrate the pure love of Christ in your interactions with God’s children, including your family?
What blessings have you seen in your life from studying and pondering general conference messages?
What does it mean to you to “look to God and live” (Alma 37:47)?
Speaker quotes
- “The Spirit of the Lord has inspired all of us to concentrate our worship, focus our learning and unite our testimonies on the teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ and His Father’s plan for our eternal increase and joy.”
- “Truly, Jesus Christ is the way to peace in this world and eternal life in the world to come. He knows and loves each of us perfectly and invites us to walk with Him, abide in Him and follow His example of ministering to others one by one in charity and love.”
Reference scriptures
- “For behold, thus saith the Lord God: I will give unto the children of men line upon line, precept upon precept, here a little and there a little; and blessed are those who hearken unto my precepts, and lend an ear unto my counsel, for they shall learn wisdom; for unto him that receiveth I will give more; and from them that shall say, We have enough, from them shall be taken away even that which they have.”
- “And now, my son, see that ye take care of these sacred things, yea, see that ye look to God and live. Go unto this people and declare the word, and be sober. My son, farewell.”
Invitations and promises
- “We have been reminded of the central role of marriage and families in our Heavenly Father’s plan for the eternal destiny of His children. May we all demonstrate the pure love of Christ in our families, in our communities and in all of our interactions with God’s children.”
- “As the messages from this conference are published, we invite all to study and ponder them prayerfully and to act in faith on the principles they explain. The Lord has promised, ‘Unto him that receiveth I will give more’ (2 Nephi 28:30). As we treasure up and act upon the teachings of this conference, the Lord will continue to teach and inspire us with personal revelation and guidance. I promise this to each of us as we follow the directions of the servants of the Lord and ‘look to God and live’ (Alma 37:47).”
Additional resources
- Related image: “Life of Jesus Christ: Portrait of Christ Looking Back”
- Related video: “Jesus Christ Is the Way”
- Related hymn: No. 6, “Redeemer of Israel”
Recent conference talks on Jesus Christ
- President Dallin H. Oaks: “Alive in Christ” (April 2026)
- Elder Dale G. Renlund: “Because of Jesus Christ” (April 2026)
- Elder Aaron T. Hall: “I Glory in My Jesus” (April 2026)
Who is President Oaks?
- President Dallin H. Oaks was set apart as the 18th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 14, 2025, about 41 years after he was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. President Oaks was a law clerk to Chief Justice Earl Warren in the U.S. Supreme Court and served as a Utah Supreme Court justice until his call to apostleship in 1984.