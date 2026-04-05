President Dallin H. Oaks: ‘Closing remarks’

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, concluded the Sunday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference. The following is a summary of what he said.
President Oaks’ talk summary
“The Spirit of the Lord has inspired all of us to concentrate our worship, focus our learning and unite our testimonies on the teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ and His Father’s plan for our eternal increase and joy.
“Truly, Jesus Christ is the way to peace in this world and eternal life in the world to come.
“He knows and loves each of us perfectly and invites us to walk with Him, abide in Him and follow His example of ministering to others one by one in charity and love. We have been reminded of the central role of marriage and families in our Heavenly Father’s plan for the eternal destiny of His children.
“May we demonstrate the pure love of Christ in our families, in our communities and in all of our interactions with God’s children.”
All are invited to study and prayerfully ponder the conference messages.
“As we treasure up and act upon the teachings of this conference, the Lord will continue to teach and inspire us with personal revelation and guidance.
“I promise this to each of us as we follow the directions of the servants of the Lord and look to God and live.”
Notable quotes
“Truly, Jesus Christ is the way to peace in this world and eternal life in the world to come.”
“He knows and loves each of us perfectly and invites us to walk with Him, abide in Him and follow His example of ministering to others one by one in charity and love.”
“As we treasure up and act upon the teachings of this conference, the Lord will continue to teach and inspire us with personal revelation and guidance.”
Who is President Oaks?
- President Dallin H. Oaks was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1984 and as the first counselor in the First Presidency in January 2018. In 2022, he became the 19th latter-day apostle to reach the age of 90. Following President Russell M. Nelson’s death, he became the senior apostle and leader of the Church as president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. On Oct. 14, 2025, President Oaks was set apart as the 18th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
- President Oaks was a law clerk to Chief Justice Earl Warren at the U.S. Supreme Court and served as a Utah Supreme Court justice until his call to apostleship in 1984.
- As president of Brigham Young University from 1971 to 1980, he oversaw creation of the J. Reuben Clark Law School and the graduate business school.
- President Oaks and his late wife, Sister June Dixon Oaks, are the parents of six children. She died July 21, 1998. On Aug. 25, 2000, he married Sister Kristen M. McMain in the Salt Lake Temple.
What has President Oaks done recently?
- During October 2025 general conference on Sunday afternoon, President Oaks spoke about the importance of the family. “The doctrine of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints centers on the family.”
- At a devotional at Brigham Young University, President Oaks offers the way to overcome any doubt — draw closer to the Savior.
- Read how President Oaks has defended religious freedom throughout his apostolic ministry.
- President Dallin H. Oaks dedicated the Burley Idaho Temple, a place of “much significance to him.”
- President Oaks says he feels the responsibility of the prophetic mantle, which is”‘very holy.”
Read more of President Oaks’ general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X/Twitter.