President Dallin H. Oaks: ‘Closing remarks’

Church President Dallin H. Oaks speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026.

President Dallin H. Oaks , President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, concluded the Sunday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference. The following is a summary of what he said.

President Oaks’ talk summary

“The Spirit of the Lord has inspired all of us to concentrate our worship, focus our learning and unite our testimonies on the teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ and His Father’s plan for our eternal increase and joy.

“Truly, Jesus Christ is the way to peace in this world and eternal life in the world to come.

“He knows and loves each of us perfectly and invites us to walk with Him, abide in Him and follow His example of ministering to others one by one in charity and love. We have been reminded of the central role of marriage and families in our Heavenly Father’s plan for the eternal destiny of His children.

“May we demonstrate the pure love of Christ in our families, in our communities and in all of our interactions with God’s children.”

All are invited to study and prayerfully ponder the conference messages.

“As we treasure up and act upon the teachings of this conference, the Lord will continue to teach and inspire us with personal revelation and guidance.

“I promise this to each of us as we follow the directions of the servants of the Lord and look to God and live.”

Notable quotes

“Truly, Jesus Christ is the way to peace in this world and eternal life in the world to come.”

“He knows and loves each of us perfectly and invites us to walk with Him, abide in Him and follow His example of ministering to others one by one in charity and love.”

“As we treasure up and act upon the teachings of this conference, the Lord will continue to teach and inspire us with personal revelation and guidance.”

Who is President Oaks?

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What has President Oaks done recently?

Read more of President Oaks’ general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X/Twitter.