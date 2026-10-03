Elder Hutch U. Fale: ‘I Am a Child of God’

Elder Hutch U. Fale, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3, 2026.

Elder Hutch U. Fale, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of October 2026 general conference about how knowing and understanding Heavenly Father’s love can provide power, peace and comfort. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Fale’s talk summary

“I am a child of God, and He loves me.” This statement is powerful and empowering, and it’s true for everyone.

“Understanding our Father’s love and our true identity as His children is essential for our daily and eternal happiness. It prevents deception and gives purpose to this mortal life.”

Knowledge of His love can provide power, peace and comfort, especially when remembering eternal blessings await all who make and keep covenants.

Beware the adversary’s lie that God’s children can be saved regardless of sin. “Receiving Christ through priesthood ordinances and covenants, and then being faithful to those covenants, is the only way for us to fully understand His love and the only way to exaltation.”

Knowing and understanding Heavenly Father’s love helps His children better understand Christ, become immune to divisive and misleading labels and recognize it isn’t too late to turn to the Savior.

“Our Father’s message, through His Son, has always been that there is still yet time, if we turn to Christ today.”

The Savior is evidence that God’s love is real. “Jesus Christ, through His premortal, mortal and current ministry, points us to eternal life and personifies our Father’s deep, abiding and eternal love.”

Notable quotes

“Understanding our Father’s love and our true identity as His children is essential for our daily and eternal happiness. It prevents deception and gives purpose to this mortal life.”

“Knowing that our Heavenly Father loves us can provide power, peace and comfort, especially as we remember the eternal blessings that await all who make and keep sacred covenants — including all the blessings of an eternal family.”

“From the prodigal son to leaving the 99 sheep to find the one, our Father’s message, through His Son, has always been that there is still yet time, if we turn to Christ today.”

Who is Elder Fale?

Elder Hutch U. Fale, new General Authority Seventy | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Hutch U. Fale — born in Provo, Utah, and raised in Mu’a, Tonga — was sustained as a General Authority Seventy in the April 2026 general conference.

He and his wife, Sister Gaylene Fale, were sealed in the Laie Hawaii Temple and are the parents of five children.

Elder Fale has a joint Bachelor of Arts degree in history and political science from Brigham Young University–Hawaii. He also received two degrees from Brigham Young University — a Master of Public Administration and a Juris Doctor.

He was an attorney and partner in the Utah County law firm of Avery Burdsal & Fale, and he was serving as an Area Seventy in the Utah Area at the time of his call.

What has Elder Fale done recently?

On April 14, he spoke on the Church News podcast, along with other newly called General Authority Seventies. He testified that “there is safety in remembering who we are and who our true identities are”

He presided over the groundbreaking of the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple on Aug. 29, testifying that by loving one’s neighbor and loving God, “we come just a little closer to being who the Lord knows we can be.”