‘A symbol and source of peace’: Ground broken for Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple

Elder Hutch U. Fale — a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church’s United States West Area presidency, eighth from left — and his wife, Sister Gaylene Fale, seventh from left, join others to break ground for the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

As Elder Hutch U. Fale dedicated the site of the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple, in preparation for its construction, he acknowledged the future purpose of the sacred edifice.

“Please allow this holy temple to help further Thy work and provide access for all who seek Thy Son and His holy ordinances on both sides of the veil,” said Elder Fale — a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church’s United States West Area presidency — in his prayer.

He added: “Please bless this community, even the surrounding areas, that all may see and witness that Thy Son and His holy house are a symbol and source of peace, the true peace that is only available through Him.”

Elder Hutch U. Fale — a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church’s United States West Area presidency — speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ground was broken for northern Idaho’s first temple on Saturday, Aug. 29. It was the sixth temple groundbreaking held this month.

Photos and information of the livestreamed ceremony were published Aug. 29 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

In his remarks to groundbreaking attendees, Elder Fale said God cares how His children treat one another. He added that covenants help them to remember to love their neighbor and to love God.

“As we do that, we come just a little closer to being who the Lord knows we can be, to being Zion, to being united behind our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

He read Matthew 25:31-40, which in part says, “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me” (verse 40).

Elder Hutch U. Fale — a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church’s United States West Area presidency — greets attendees at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In his dedicatory prayer on the site, Elder Fale pleaded that God would hallow and sanctify the grounds, with all aspects of construction according to His will.

“May all who assist or participate in any effort leading toward the dedication and subsequent use and filling of this holy house be given access to divine guidance and inspiration to accomplish their assigned responsibilities,” he said. “May all who have any part in the construction be touched by Thy Spirit, and may the peace of Thy Son be upon them.”

Elder Fale prayed that as local believers prepare for this temple and making temple covenants, “may the commencement of this work, even the softening of this soil this day, lead to the softening of many hearts.”

Community members, interfaith leaders, government leaders and Latter-day Saints attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About this temple and the Church in Idaho

The Coeur d’Alene temple will be a single story of approximately 29,630 square feet on a 10.9-acre site at the corner of Hanley Avenue and Coeur Terre Boulevard. A meetinghouse and accompanying ancillary building are also anticipated for the grounds.

On Oct. 6, 2024, then-Church President Russell M. Nelson announced this house of the Lord for Coeur d’Alene. It was one of 17 temples he announced in October 2024 general conference.

Elder Hutch U. Fale — a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church’s United States West Area presidency — and his wife, Sister Gaylene Fale, stand beside an artist's rendering of the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple on the day of its groundbreaking on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Idaho is home to 11 temples in various stages of operation, construction and planning.

Seven of those temples are operating: Idaho Falls, Boise, Rexburg, Twin Falls, Meridian, Pocatello and Burley.

The Montpelier Idaho Temple will soon follow, with an Oct. 18 dedication date set. The Teton River Idaho Temple, to be Rexburg’s second temple, has been under construction since June 2024.

With the Coeur d’Alene temple now in its construction phase, the Caldwell Idaho Temple — announced April 2025 — is the only Idaho temple currently in planning stages.

Elder Hutch U. Fale — a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church’s United States West Area presidency, second from right — talks with local religious leaders after the groundbreaking ceremony for the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In 1855, early pioneers of the Church first settled in Idaho at Fort Lemhi, then part of the Oregon Territory and near present-day Salmon, Idaho. Fourteen years later, the Bear Lake Stake — Idaho’s first — was organized in 1869.

Church Presidents Harold B. Lee, Ezra Taft Benson and Howard W. Hunter were born in Idaho. Current Church President Dallin H. Oaks lived in Twin Falls, Idaho, for about five years as a child, and earlier this year he dedicated the Burley temple.

Today, more than 482,000 Latter-day Saints meet in over 1,300 wards and branches in Idaho.

Ceremonial shovels stand before the groundbreaking ceremony for the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A close-up of a ceremonial shovel used during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An exterior rendering of the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints