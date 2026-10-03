Elder Ronald A. Rasband: ‘Love Like Jesus’

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3, 2026.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of October 2026 general conference about loving those who have left the gospel path. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Rasband’s talk summary

Many hearts ache for loved ones who have turned away from the Lord. In their grief, Church members sometimes feel they’ve failed.

But by divine design, each person must choose for themselves to follow Jesus Christ. “I ask you to turn over to Jesus Christ your despair for those wayward souls. We cannot change their hearts, but He can; He is a God of miracles.”

Jesus Christ is the perfect embodiment of love. Love is the centerpiece of His gospel and the essence of being like Him. Love can positively influence those who have strayed.

“Love is not stepping back or sanctioning others’ decisions and actions. Love is being interested in their lives, their successes and their challenges. Love is being there with arms outstretched and a cheerful countenance. Love is lifting with faith and hope in our Lord and Savior.”

Let go of guilt and remember that Jesus Christ is always the answer. “He has already paid for the sins and errant choices of all of God’s children, including those for whom you grieve. He knows them. He knows their hearts; He loves them. He gave His very life to bring them home, all the way home.”

Notable quotes

“I ask you to turn over to Jesus Christ your despair for those wayward souls. We cannot change their hearts, but He can; He is a God of miracles.”

“Love is not stepping back or sanctioning others’ decisions and actions. Love is being interested in their lives, their successes and their challenges. Love is being there with arms outstretched and a cheerful countenance. Love is lifting with faith and hope in our Lord and Savior.”

“He has already paid for the sins and errant choices of all of God’s children, including those for whom you grieve. He knows them. He knows their hearts; He loves them. He gave His very life to bring them home, all the way home.”

Who is Elder Rasband?

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Ronald A. Rasband was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. Between his call as a General Authority Seventy in 2000 and serving in the Presidency of the Seventy beginning in 2005, he served in the Temple Department first as an assistant executive director and then as executive director of the Temple Department in 2004 — a position no other living prophet or apostle has held.

Although he attended the University of Utah, Elder Rasband never graduated, due to a business opportunity. But in 1995, he received an honorary doctorate of business and commerce from Utah Valley State College, which is now Utah Valley University.

Elder Rasband and his wife, Sister Melanie Twitchell Rasband, were married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1973 and have five children.

What has Elder Rasband done recently?

Read more of Elder Rasband’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X/Twitter.