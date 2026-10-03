General ConferenceOctober 2026 general conference live updates: Saturday Morning SessionFollow live coverage of general conference3 Oct 2026, 10:01 a.m. MDTShareSee More Church News Stories In SearchThe west entrance, along with the Conference Center, before the Salt Lake Temple celebration theme announcement on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News By Church NewsYour browser does not support the audio element.Play audioListen to this ArticleListen to this ArticleAudio quality:|Skip back 15 secondsPlay audioSkip forward 15 seconds00:0000:00Decrease playback rate1.0xIncrease playback rate00:00/00:00Skip back 15 secondsPlay audioSkip forward 15 seconds-0.5x0.6x0.7x0.8x0.9x1.0x1.1x1.2x1.3x1.4x1.5x1.6x1.7x1.8x1.9x2.0x2.1x2.2x2.3x2.4x2.5x2.6x2.7x2.8x2.9x3.0x+NewslettersSubscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inboxChurch News TodayThe three things you need to know everydayThis Week in Church NewsHighlights from the last week to keep you informedEmail addressSubmit