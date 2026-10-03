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October 2026 general conference live updates: Saturday Morning Session

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The west entrance, along with the Conference Center, before the Salt Lake Temple celebration theme announcement on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
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