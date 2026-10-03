President D. Todd Christofferson: ‘O Be Wise’

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3, 2026.

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, spoke during the Saturday morning session of October 2026 general conference about gambling. The following is a summary of what he said.

President Christofferson’s talk summary

Gambling is becoming increasingly pervasive.

“The smartphone has transformed gambling from an occasional activity requiring a trip to a casino, racetrack or lottery kiosk into an activity available continuously, privately and almost anywhere.”

A total of 46% of adults, or 2.3 billion people, gambled in the last 12 months, according to worldwide surveys. Sports betting, in particular, is rampant among teenagers and young adults. The global gambling industry’s estimated revenue of $758 billion in 2025 is the gambler’s loss.

Aside from losing money on individual wagers, “the larger concern is that continuous, mobile access can transform occasional entertainment into repeated behavior that displaces saving, increases debt and creates far-reaching family and social costs.”

President Dallin H. Oaks taught that each choice has an “opportunity cost” — “if we spend time doing one thing, we lose the opportunity to do another.” Where does gambling lead?

For those who think their character and commitment to covenants are sufficiently strong for occasional, casual wagers, consider how these actions might affect others.

“My plea again is not only to refrain from gambling but to use the time and resources saved thereby for doing good. … ‘O be wise; what can I say more?’” (Jacob 6:12).

Notable quotes

“For us as Latter-day Saints, overarching all other concerns is the fact that gambling is morally wrong. Gambling is built on the desire to obtain something for nothing.”

“Today, I am pleading with all of us to live life on a higher plane. God has granted life and agency to each of us, and each of us is accountable to Him for how we live that life.”

“Work leads to prosperous, just and equitable societies. Gambling, even for fun, leads in the opposite direction.”

Who is President Christofferson?

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President D. Todd Christofferson was set apart as second counselor in the First Presidency on Oct. 14, 2025. He has been a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since April 5, 2008. He was called as a General Authority Seventy in 1993 and served in the Presidency of the Seventy from 1998 until his call as an Apostle.

In 1968, he married Kathy Jacob. The two met at a BYU football game — at the time, he had been helping with crowd control and she was a Cougarette. They are the parents of five children.

President Christofferson was born on Jan. 24, 1945, in American Fork, Utah. He graduated from high school in Somerset, New Jersey, and earned his bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University, where he was an Edwin S. Hinckley Scholar. He earned his law degree from Duke University.

From 1975 to 1980, Elder Christofferson practiced law in Washington, D.C., after serving as a law clerk to U.S. District Judge John J. Sirica during the trials and other proceedings known as Watergate (1972-74).

Prior to his call as a General Authority Seventy, President Christofferson was associate general counsel of NationsBank Corp. (now Bank of America) in Charlotte, North Carolina. Previously he was senior vice president and general counsel for Commerce Union Bank of Tennessee in Nashville.

What has President Christofferson done recently?

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