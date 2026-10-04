Elder David A. Bednar: ‘Sealed by the Holy Spirit of Promise’

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2026.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2026 general conference about ordinances and covenants, with a focus on the sealing ordinance. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Bednar’s talk summary

A covenant is a solemn promise and enduring commitment between God and His children. Covenants are received through sacred ordinances — holy acts performed by priesthood authority with spiritual purpose and eternal significance. Understanding ordinances helps individuals understand their covenants.

“The covenants and ordinances of the Savior’s restored gospel are spiritual credentials that can open wide the heavenly windows of opportunity” to receive divine purpose, direction and strength in life. Faithfulness keeps these credentials valid to receive the promised blessings.

The Holy Ghost is described in scripture as the Holy Spirit of Promise, who ratifies the righteous acts of God’s children as acceptable to Him. “When sealed by the Holy Spirit of Promise, an ordinance, vow or covenant is binding on earth and in heaven.” During mortality, that seal is conditional and can be forfeited through unrighteousness.

The sealing of a man and a woman in the temple is a crowning covenant and ordinance of the Savior’s restored gospel. A spouse who violates covenants and does not repent loses the opportunity to receive the ratifying seal of the Holy Spirit of Promise. A faithful spouse who honors covenants and presses forward in faith remains worthy to receive the promised blessings.

Notable quotes

“For disciples of Jesus Christ, receiving priesthood ordinances and entering into sacred covenants are essential steps in the quest of a lifetime to align our hearts, minds and lives with God’s will.”

“The covenants and ordinances of the Savior’s restored gospel are spiritual credentials that can open wide the heavenly windows of opportunity to receive in our lives divine purpose, direction and strength.”

“Ultimately, all gospel ordinances and covenants must be sealed by the Holy Spirit of Promise.”

Who is Elder Bednar?

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder David A. Bednar has been a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for more than 20 years, having been ordained on Oct. 7, 2004.

He served as president of Ricks College during its transition to BYU–Idaho and has stated, “The creation of BYU–Idaho was one of the most important educational events of the Restoration.”

He met his wife, Sister Susan Robinson Bednar, after returning from his mission to Germany and while playing flag football for home evening at BYU. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on March 20, 1975, and are the parents of three sons.

What has Elder Bednar done recently?

Read more of Elder Bednar’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X/Twitter.