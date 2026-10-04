Elder Edward Dube: ‘Come Unto Christ’

Elder Edward Dube of the Presidency of the Seventy speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2026.

Elder Edward Dube of the Presidency of the Seventy spoke during the Sunday morning session of October 2026 general conference about coming unto Christ. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Dube’s talk summary

There are three key truths to note in Moroni’s invitation: “Come unto Christ and be perfected in him … deny yourselves of all ungodliness” (Moroni 10:32).

Come: ”It’s an action. We choose to move from our current place to a better place.” Deny yourselves: “Surrender. Let go of the things that are holding us back.” Be perfected in Him: “Come as we are with a willing heart. He will give us a new heart.”

People do not need to be perfect to come unto Christ. “We come to Christ to be perfected.”

“In 1987, I was a young missionary with only two years in the Church. At the mission office, a sign on the gate read, ‘Trespassers will be prosecuted.’”

President Dallin H. Oaks asked that it be removed to avoid any impression of exclusion.

“The adversary wants to hang that sign on the gate of our heart.” Addiction, doubt, pride, pain, grief, guilt, materialism — or whatever holds us back — he tells us it makes us unworthy to come unto Christ.

“We invite all to come unto Christ through faith in Him and His Atonement. In that moment, I gained the desire to love others as the Savior does.”

Notable quotes

“We invite all to come unto Christ through faith in Him and His Atonement.”

“[Jesus Christ’s] suffering and atoning sacrifice show us how completely devoted He is to all of us. He invites us to come unto Him.”

“We do not need to perfect ourselves to come to Christ. We come to Christ to be perfected.”

Who is Elder Dube?

Elder Edward Dube of the Presidency of the Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Edward Dube was sustained as a General Authority Seventy in April 2013 and began serving in the Presidency of the Seventy in 2024. Prior to his call, he worked for the Church Educational System for 17 years, establishing seminaries and institutes in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi.

He was baptized a member of the Church as a 22-year-old and served a full-time mission in the Zimbabwe Harare Mission two years later.

He married Naume Keresia Salazani on Dec. 9, 1989, in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe; they were sealed May 15, 1992, in the Johannesburg South Africa Temple. Together they have four children.

What has Elder Dube done recently?

Read more of Elder Dube’s general conference addresses.