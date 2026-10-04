Elder Gary E. Stevenson: ‘Fruit To Make One Happy’

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2026 general conference about the fruits of the gospel. The following is a summary of what he said.
Elder Stevenson’s talk summary
“When we speak in conference, we speak to everyone, but some of my message today will be more directly to … children of Primary age.”
Think of a favorite fruit. “Once we have tasted it, we know how much we like it. Gospel truths are the same. … They become sweet to us as we live them, bringing us happiness and joy. Let me share three fruits of the gospel that I love.”
First, “we are children of a loving Heavenly Father.” This is the most important identity. “This knowledge makes us stronger. This knowledge also makes us kinder to others, knowing that everyone around us is our brother or sister.”
Second, the plan of happiness. “Central to this plan is the Atonement of Jesus Christ.” Because God loves His children, He sent His Son, Jesus Christ, who took upon Himself their sins so they can repent, be forgiven and progress.
Third, the gift of the Holy Ghost. “We know through revelation the Holy Ghost is a personage of Spirit and a member of the Godhead.” Some of His roles are to warn, comfort and testify.
“I close by extending an invitation. … Love, share and invite. Do this with words and actions.”
Notable quotes
“Your Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, know you and love you. Even though you are young, you are an important part of Their work”
“[Christ] has done everything necessary for you, for us, to have joy in this life and forever. Even when we make mistakes and feel discouraged or wonder if we will ever be good enough. There is good news — wonderful, hopeful news!”
“Consider how your family, friends and loved ones will be blessed to partake of the fruit that blesses you.”
Who is Elder Stevenson?
- Elder Gary E. Stevenson was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. He had been serving as the presiding bishop since 2012.
- Elder Stevenson has lived more than nine years in Japan — first as a missionary serving in the Japan Fukuoka Mission, then as president of the Japan Nagoya Mission from 2004 to 2007, and as area president of the Church’s Asia North Area from 2008 to 2012. In 2016, he joined President Russell M. Nelson, who dedicated the Sapporo Japan Temple, and later accompanied President Henry B. Eyring as he rededicated the Tokyo Japan Temple in 2022.
- He met his wife, Sister Lesa Jean Higley Stevenson, at Utah State University. The couple married Aug. 20, 1979, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple and are the parents of four sons.
What has Elder Stevenson done recently?
- Elder Stevenson taught in the April 2026 general conference about ministering.
- In May, he completed a ministry to four nations in the Pacific Area — Australia, New Caledonia, Samoa and American Samoa.
- During a Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults, Elder Stevenson encouraged listeners to deepen their conversion and faith in Jesus Christ.
Read more of Elder Stevenson’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X/Twitter.