Elder Gary E. Stevenson: ‘Fruit To Make One Happy’

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2026.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2026 general conference about the fruits of the gospel. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Stevenson’s talk summary

“When we speak in conference, we speak to everyone, but some of my message today will be more directly to … children of Primary age.”

Think of a favorite fruit. “Once we have tasted it, we know how much we like it. Gospel truths are the same. … They become sweet to us as we live them, bringing us happiness and joy. Let me share three fruits of the gospel that I love.”

First, “we are children of a loving Heavenly Father.” This is the most important identity. “This knowledge makes us stronger. This knowledge also makes us kinder to others, knowing that everyone around us is our brother or sister.”

Second, the plan of happiness. “Central to this plan is the Atonement of Jesus Christ.” Because God loves His children, He sent His Son, Jesus Christ, who took upon Himself their sins so they can repent, be forgiven and progress.

Third, the gift of the Holy Ghost. “We know through revelation the Holy Ghost is a personage of Spirit and a member of the Godhead.” Some of His roles are to warn, comfort and testify.

“I close by extending an invitation. … Love, share and invite. Do this with words and actions.”

Notable quotes

“Your Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, know you and love you. Even though you are young, you are an important part of Their work”

“[Christ] has done everything necessary for you, for us, to have joy in this life and forever. Even when we make mistakes and feel discouraged or wonder if we will ever be good enough. There is good news — wonderful, hopeful news!”

“Consider how your family, friends and loved ones will be blessed to partake of the fruit that blesses you.”

Who is Elder Stevenson?

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What has Elder Stevenson done recently?

Read more of Elder Stevenson’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X/Twitter.