Elder Clark G. Gilbert: ‘Teach Truth With Love’

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2026.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2026 general conference about standing for truth with love. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Gilbert’s talk summary

Standing for truth takes courage, but it takes even more courage to stand for truth with love. How can individuals stand for truth with love? President Dallin H. Oaks taught five principles:

First, avoid overly contentious settings. “Sometimes tense moments make it more difficult to see what is really causing someone’s protestations.”

Second, find common ground. As with the Savior, “We love him because he first loved us” (1 John 4:19).

Third, be a light. “Being a light opens more doors than any pointed argument ever will.”

Fourth, hold to truth even in outreach. “When we try to love others by minimizing God’s laws, we separate ourselves from the one Person who loves them the very most.”

Fifth, stay anchored in Jesus Christ. Individuals should ask themselves if they carry Christlike attributes in striving to stand for truth with love.

“For disciples of Jesus Christ, truth and love always walk together. I believe teaching truth with love will be the hallmark of Christ’s disciples in the last days. For some this will require greater conviction. For others it will demand greater charity. I know the Lord will help us as we strive to teach truth with love.”

Notable quotes

“It takes courage to stand for truth. It takes even more courage to stand for truth with love.”

“The best way to help someone else keep their covenants is to keep your covenants.”

“For disciples of Jesus Christ, truth and love always walk together. I believe teaching truth with love will be the hallmark of Christ’s disciples in the last days.”

Who is Elder Gilbert?

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Clark G. Gilbert was ordained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Feb. 12, 2026, filling a vacancy in the quorum after the death of President Jeffrey R. Holland. At the time of his call, Elder Gilbert was serving as a General Authority Seventy and as the commissioner of Church education. Prior to that assignment, he was the inaugural president of BYU–Pathway Worldwide. He also served as the president of BYU-–Idaho. He was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 3, 2021.

He was born in Oakland, California, on June 18, 1970, the oldest of Paul Ensign Gilbert and Susan Carlson Gilbert’s four children.

After receiving a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree from Stanford University, he earned a Doctor of Business Administration degree from Harvard University.

He worked as a professor of entrepreneurial management at Harvard. He was later the chief executive officer of the Deseret News and Deseret Digital Media.

He met Christine Calder, who was roommates with his sister, while the two were attending BYU. They were married on Feb. 5, 1994, in the Salt Lake Temple and are the parents of eight children.

What has Elder Gilbert done recently?

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