Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shows the updated "For the Strength of Youth" guide in the Ampefiloha Chapel in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Aug. 29, 2026.

While ministering in five countries in the Africa South Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, invited youth and leaders to strengthen their faith in Jesus Christ.

While in Madagascar, Mozambique, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Lesotho for 10 days in late August and early September, Sister Spannaus spoke in devotionals for youth, held leadership trainings, visited families and saw education and healthcare projects benefiting thousands of people in the area. Sister Spannaus was accompanied by her husband, Brother Alin Spannaus.

The Church’s Africa Newsroom reported that throughout her messages, Sister Spannaus taught about the expanded “For the Strength of Youth” guide and Sunday curriculum. And she said when individuals build their lives on Jesus Christ, they can overcome challenges, discover their divine potential and bless others through service.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, greets young women in Maseru, Lesotho, Sept. 5, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

She was also able to minister to members and families in Lesotho who were affected by a June 2025 bus crash that killed six young women and four Church leaders en route to an activity — listening to their experiences, offering comfort and testifying of the healing power of Jesus Christ.

Youth can build faith

When Sister Spannaus met with youth in Madagascar, Zimbabwe and Mozambique, she invited them to keep Jesus Christ at the center of their lives.

She told them about long-distance swimmer Florence Chadwick, who completed a challenging ocean swim by keeping her destination clearly in mind, and spoke about the “fog” that can obscure spiritual goals.

“Sometimes fear, stress, uncertainty, self-doubt or negative influences become the fog that stands between us and our goals,” Sister Spannaus said. “When we keep our focus on the Lord, we can move forward with faith.”

Youth attend a devotional with Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, in the Ampefiloha Chapel in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Aug. 29, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

She invited youth to strengthen their faith through prayer, scripture study, seminary, sacrament worship, repentance, gratitude and service to others.

After hearing Sister Spannaus and other youth share their experiences, Nathan Rajaoferson learned he can face his own challenges.

“[It] made me want to be more courageous, and I can do that with faith in Jesus Christ,” he said.

Leaders can guide youth

When speaking to stake, district, ward and branch leaders, bishops, branch presidents and Young Women leaders, Sister Spannaus taught about the new youth curriculum and how leaders can better support youth to become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ.

“We are not working by ourselves. This is Jesus Christ’s Church. He will guide us and help us find answers to better address the needs of the youth and serve them,” she said.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, and her husband, Brother Alin Spannaus, demonstrate the participatory nature of the new youth program in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Aug. 29, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Spannaus said the FSY guide and supplemental Sunday lesson materials in the For the Strength of Youth magazine emphasize scripture-based learning, meaningful discussion, testimony sharing and practical gospel application.

“We encourage conversation,” she said. “Youth need opportunities to share experiences, ask questions and participate in learning the gospel.”

She explained how adult leaders can guide the youth as they learn to teach, lead and serve.

“The youth need to know that they are loved, understood and supported. Every interaction should help them feel closer to the Savior,” she said.

Youth leaders attend an instructional meeting with Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, at the Palmeiras Chapel in Beira, Mozambique, Sept. 3, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Spannaus also discussed the Young Women age-group names — Builders of Faith, Messengers of Hope, Gatherers of Light — which help young women understand their purpose and divine identity.

“Teach them who they are,” she said. “They are chosen and called. The Lord has a work for them to do.”

Belinda O’Moore, the stake Young Women president in the Johannesburg South Africa North Stake, said she learned from Sister Spannaus how to help youth recognize their potential.

“They have a great work to do. I think they’re going to have even greater work than what we have. So it’s so important that we get, I think the phrase she used is ‘the doctrine written in our hearts,’” O’Moore said.

Humanitarian initiatives

Sister Spannaus saw how the Church works with government institutions and local communities to strengthen education and healthcare services in the Africa South Area.

For example, in Beira, Mozambique, Sister Spannaus visited the Primary School in Inhamizua, where the Church is working with educational officials to provide new classrooms, desks and chairs, upgraded sanitation facilities and a new water system.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency. speaks with officials at the Inhamizua Primary School in Beira, Mozambique, on Sept. 3, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

And in Maputo, Mozambique, Sister Spannaus went to the José Macamo Hospital, where the Church has provided more medical equipment to improve newborn care and increase survival rates for vulnerable infants and children.

In Antananarivo, Madagascar, Sister Spannaus saw the recently completed renovation of Lycée Moderne Ampefiloha, the country’s largest high school. She also learned about a Church-supported healthcare initiative that provided specialized equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of sickle cell disease, helping improve care for patients and families.