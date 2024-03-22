This week on social: Leaders share their testimonies of the Savior ahead of Easter Week

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was featured in a new Easter video released on March 18, 2024, the first in a series on the testimonies of senior Church leaders.

On social media this week, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints focused their messages on the Savior Jesus Christ, testifying of His redemptive and healing powers made possible by His atoning sacrifice.

Church President Russell M. Nelson, shared a clip of the blessing he gave to Relief Society members during a worldwide devotional March 17. In his post he thanked them for their devotion to the Lord and their efforts to ennoble others.

“The entire mission of the Lord’s Church is strengthened by you,” President Nelson said.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared activities families can do each day in the week, also known as Holy Week, leading up to Easter on March 31.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote about how the “For the Strength of Youth” guide helps young people use their agency to make wise choices. He reminded parents, adults and leaders to speak with youth about the content and invited all to read, ponder, apply and share the guide’s teachings.

“‘For the Strength of Youth’ teaches eternal truths about the Savior and His way,” Elder Uchtdorf said, “It helps us to make the right choices based on divine truths. It shares promised blessings that Heavenly Father extends to all who desire to follow Him.”

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared her testimony, a part of an invitation by Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson to women around the world to share their testimonies of the Savior tagging Relief Society Worldwide and using the hashtag #JesusChristIsRelief.

“As we get a little bit older, we are a part of something that is unique,” Sister Runia said, “and it is really a special thing to feel that closeness and that kinship to each other but also to know that everything points us to the Savior, that we are His as well.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary this week. On social media, he shared a video from their recent visit to the Alabang Philippines Temple construction site with a group of local youth. There they shared their gratitude for having been sealed for eternity in a temple.

“It is such a beautiful blessing,” Sister Andersen told the youth. “I mean, the most extraordinary blessing that we can receive from our Heavenly Father to kneel at the altar in the temple and be sealed to receive blessings here that we cannot receive anywhere else on the earth.”

On the Young Women Worldwide page, Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared her love for Easter. She said the Savior has made it possible to transform our hearts.

That’s her favorite blessing of the Atonement of Jesus Christ, “because who wants to be the same as the day we came to earth and be the same without changing a thing — nothing — the day that we leave this earth?”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a video from the Hamilton New Zealand Temple, where he met with 11 prospective missionaries from Papua New Guinea attending the temple to receive their endowments.

“The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles assigns missionaries to go to their fields of labor,” Elder Rasband said, “and I’m excited to think I assigned one or two of these missionaries to their labors as well.”

Following along with President Johnson’s invitation for women to share their testimonies, Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared the blessings she has received through Relief Society, saying it has been “at the genesis of some of my greatest friendships.” She also said she is grateful for the opportunities she has had to serve and be served.

“But most importantly,” Sister Browning said, “Relief Society continues to be a place that brings me closer to my Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a new Easter video where he testified the Book of Mormon has “the greatest Easter story ever told,” adding that its account of the risen Savior should not become “the greatest story never told.” In the days leading up to Easter, the Church is releasing videos of each apostle bearing witness of Jesus Christ, based on prior general conference addresses.

In another Easter video, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said that because Jesus Christ endured His atoning sacrifice, He perfectly empathizes with all people.

“Jesus Christ both understands unfairness and has the power to provide a remedy,” he said.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his witness that Jesus Christ offers healing and mercy to those who suffer physically and spiritually.

“His redeeming promises apply, no matter our past, our present or concerns for our future,” Elder Gong said.

In his Easter testimony video, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke on the importance of exercising charity in seeking to follow the Savior.

“One of the most evident signs that we are drawing closer to the Savior and becoming more like Him is the loving, patient and kind way which we treat our fellow beings, whatever the circumstances,” said Elder Soares.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his Easter message that healing can come through the Atonement of Jesus Christ because he experienced on the cross and in Gethsemane everything that all people have experienced.

He said, “Jesus specializes in the seemingly impossible.”

The Young Men general presidency — President Steven J. Lund and his counselors, Brother Bradley R. Wilcox and Brother Michael T. Nelson — shared its own Easter message that the holiday can be celebrated in the week leading up to it, not just on the day of Easter. Brother Nelson added an invitation to study the Resurrection of Jesus Christ in 3 Nephi 11 in addition to the the accounts in the New Testament.