This Holy Week on social: Leaders share blessings that come #BecauseofHim

President Henry B. Eyring shares five truths he has learned from the Savior, in a video posted on March 29, 2024.

On social media this Holy Week, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared posts, including several videos from apostles, with their testimonies of Jesus Christ and His Atonement.

In an Easter video, President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, spoke of five truths he has learned from the Savior’s teaching in John 14: 26-27.

In the days leading up to Easter, the Church is releasing videos of each member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and the First Presidency bearing witness of Jesus Christ, based on prior general conference addresses.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke of the solitude that the Savior Jesus Christ felt as he performed the Atonement and how that allows Him to succor those who feel spiritually isolated.

“For His Atonement to be infinite and eternal, He had to feel what it was like to die not only physically but spiritually,” President Holland said.

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared that because of Jesus Christ she can repent, turn unto Him and be redeemed.

“He has provided a way for each of us to come to Him, to overcome trials and temptations, to overcome weaknesses and the infirmities of mortal life,” Sister Yee said.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said in his Easter video that the eternal sacrifice of Jesus Christ can blot out all sin.

“Like a musician rehearsing scales, we can see our missteps, flaws and sins as opportunities for greater self-awareness, deeper and more honest love for others, and refinement through repentance,” Elder Uchtdorf said.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared an Easter Sunday activity idea for families. The recommendation concludes a weeklong series of posts she made with Holy Week activity ideas. The activity involves using cookies (baked as part of the Saturday activity) to discuss the blessing of the empty tomb of Jesus Christ.

“It’s a testimony that still propels people today,” Sister Wright said, “You can know just as [Mary Magdalene] did that Jesus Christ lives. Because of Him, everyone will live again. If we follow Jesus Christ, we can find true happiness on earth — and look forward to eternal joy in the life to come.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke in a video about how making and keeping covenants yokes us to Jesus Christ, allowing us to feel His mercy and power.

“As we trust and pull our load with Him during the journey of mortality,” Elder Bednar said, “truly His yoke is easy and His burden is light.”

Speaking of the Last Supper, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, called the Savior’s charge to His disciples to love one another the “most central of His teachings.”

“How we relate and interact with each other is a measure of our willingness to follow Jesus Christ,” Elder Cook said.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared that the Resurrection of Jesus Christ bears witness that people who make and keep covenants with God can “overcome all things and become one.”

“I say again that it is only in and through our individual loyalty to and love of Jesus Christ that we can hope to be one,” said Elder Christofferson.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited Latter-day Saints to focus their thoughts on Jesus Christ through divine images, scriptures and hymns.

“As your mind remains firmly and forever upon the thought of Jesus Christ, and as you continue to focus your life more fully on the Savior,” Elder Andersen said, “I promise you that you will feel His hope, His peace and His love.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a video from a recent trip to Sauniatu, Samoa, an early 20th century gathering place for Latter-day Saints that was visited by then-Elder David O. McKay in 1921. In meeting with children in the village during his trip, Elder Rasband said his heart melted when he heard them sing, knowing their strong love for the Savior.

“So, this has been a magnificent trip, one I’ll cherish forever,” Elder Rasband said.

Referencing John 20, Brother Milton Camargo, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, called it a blessing that Jesus Christ, after His Resurrection, sent the 12 apostles out to represent Him to all the world.

“This Easter week, we can hear from several of them bearing their sure testimony of the reality of our Heavenly Father and of His living Son, Jesus Christ, the Savior and Redeemer of the world,” Brother Camargo said before asking, “Which one of the living Apostles have you heard or read recently?”

Brother Jan E. Newman, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, shared the hurt and grief he and his family felt after the death of his daughter’s first child. Though they still feel the pain, faith in Jesus Christ, he says, is what helped them endure that devastating loss.

“It is only #BecauseofHim that we will be with Charlotte Faith again. This we know!” Brother Newman said, “Our pain will turn to joy as we focus on His grace and the beautiful future He provides.”