This week on social: President Freeman shares her feelings on councils to Young Women

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman shared her feelings about the blessings of councils in a post on social media on May 8, 2024.

This week on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared messages about prayer, spiritual healing and more, including a post from Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman about being united through Jesus Christ in councils.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shared a clip from his April 2024 general conference address, where he spoke on the power and importance of prayer. He called prayer “our simplest, purest form of worship” and added that if one does not know how or what to pray for, “we should begin, and continue, until the Holy Spirit guides us into the prayer we should be offering.”

On Young Women Worldwide, President Freeman shared her thoughts and feelings on councils. She said the Young Women general advisory council consists of women of various backgrounds and nationalities. Despite that, their common belief in Jesus Christ brings them together to accomplish His work for girls in the Church.

“If you ever feel alone, just know this entire group of women is cheering for you. Thinking of you. Praying for you,” President Freeman said.

Related Story Meet the 14 new members of the Young Women general advisory council

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a clip from his April 2024 general conference talk where he used the story of Jesus healing the woman with an issue of blood to explain that no sin or weakness is too great for the healing power of the Savior.

“We may think that our condition somehow disqualifies us from his healing — that the distance is too great or our sins too many,” Elder Uchtdorf said. “Like this woman, I have learned that if we draw near to God and reach out to touch him, we can indeed find healing, peace and joy.”

Primary General President Susan H. Porter posted photos of children in their own homes watching her April 2024 general conference address that was directed to them.

“I am continually humbled by children’s desire to learn the gospel of Jesus Christ,” President Porter said.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a clip from a recent Provo Missionary Training Center devotional where he taught that true spiritual development comes slowly through smaller, subtler impressions from the Holy Ghost.

“Personal foundations, like many worthwhile pursuits, are usually built slowly, one layer, one experience, one challenge, one setback and one success at a time,” Elder Cook said.

Related Story Elder Cook discusses Kirtland Temple, Book of Mormon and personal testimony at Provo MTC devotional

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared how King Benjamin in the Book of Mormon reigned with integrity, following the example set forth by Jesus Christ.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles summarized five things he learned from two experts, during an anti-pornography conference he spoke at on May 4.

1. If you don’t view pornography, don’t start.

2. If you view pornography, stop.

3. If you can’t stop, get help.

4. If you have hurt someone by viewing pornography, recognize the hurt you have caused and with a broken heart and contrite spirit work to earn their trust again.

5. If you have been hurt by a loved one, it’s not your fault, and you, too, can heal.