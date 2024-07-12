President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, warns members of the dangers of perfectionism, in a Facebook post on July 9, 2024.

This week on social media, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson share touching experiences from abroad while other leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints deliver doctrinal messages and encourage youth to be actively engaged.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shared his thoughts on the dangers of perfectionism that often plague members of the Church.

“As children of God, we should not demean or vilify ourselves, as if beating up on ourselves is somehow going to make us the person God wants us to become.”

President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president, shared an experience she witnessed of Relief Society sisters counseling together in Costa Rica on how to help sisters in the ward.

“I hope it gets you thinking about the kinds of things you can counsel about in your own Relief Society.”

President Johnson also shared a video on her recent ministry to Patzicia, Guatemala, where the mothers and children gathered for a nutritional screening organized by local Relief Society leaders.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his appreciation for the missionaries he recently served with during his Europe Central ministry.

“May we all learn from their examples and apply these same principles of love and service that they manifest in our own daily endeavors to love God and our fellow man,” he wrote.

Elder Uchtdorf also shared his experience visiting Auschwitz in Poland and Plötzensee Prison in Berlin, Germany. While remembering the atrocities that occurred there, he invited members to “magnify the love in our hearts until we see all men and women as our neighbors — as our brothers and sisters.”

President Emily Belle Freeman, Young Women general president, posted getting excited about the upcoming youth “Festival: A Youth Concert” event.

She shared her own playlist and declared, “You are going to love Festival!”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a message about the Sabbath day and the sacred places we worship.

He reminded members that the purpose of worship is to “focus our attention upon Heavenly Father and His plan, the Lord Jesus Christ and His Atonement, the edifying power of the Holy Ghost, and the promises associated with the sacred ordinances and covenants of the Savior’s restored gospel.”

President Susan H. Porter, Primary general president, shared her experience meeting organist Carolyn Verkler. While Sister Verkler has deteriorating eyesight, she continues to serve and bless others through her musical talents.

“Have you met someone who has eyes to see how they can lift and bless others?”

In a video on Instagram, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared an excerpt from his April 2024 general conference address, “Be One with Christ.” He reiterates to members that “The essence of truly belonging is to be one with Christ.”

In a brief spiritual thought, Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, encouraged members to follow the Lord’s counsel to “Seek learning, even by study and also by faith” (Doctrine and Covenants 88:118).

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared an insight he gained while meeting with a Christian minister. This minister mentioned that the world needed more “muscular Christians,” or disciples of Christ who persevere with hope and uplift others.

As members, this power is gained by making covenants so we can “stand strong in our faith, love others with sincerity, follow the example of Jesus Christ, and invite others to do the same with conviction.”

Brother Michael T. Nelson, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, encouraged youth to attend seminary and find peace and respite from the opposition they face in school hallways.

He shared his own seminary experience and bore witness of the “impact that seminary has had on me and for the role it played in strengthening my testimony of the Book of Mormon.”