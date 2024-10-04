Menu
Download this updated September 2024 chart of general authorities and general officers

Since April 2024 general conference, a new Sunday School general presidency has started serving, 11 new General Authority Seventies were called, and changes made to the Presidency of the Seventy

Members sustain the leadership of the church as thousands gather at the Conference Center for the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Christine Rappleye
David Schneider

By Christine Rappleye, David Schneider

Changes to the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since the April 2024 general conference are reflected in an updated chart of general authorities and general officers, available to view or download.

View or download the chart here.

