Changes to the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since the April 2024 general conference are reflected in an updated chart of general authorities and general officers, available to view or download.
- A new Sunday School general presidency was sustained in April 2024 and started on Aug. 1. The presidency is President Paul V. Johnson, who was released from his assignment in the Presidency of the Seventy and as given emeritus status, and counselors Brother Chad H Webb and Brother Gabriel W. Reid.
- Eleven new General Authority Seventies were sustained in April 2024: Elder David L. Buckner; Elder Gregorio E. Casillas; Elder Aroldo B. Cavalcante; Elder I. Raymond Egbo; Elder D. Martin Goury; Elder Karl D. Hirst; Elder Christopher H. Kim; Elder Sandino Roman; Elder Steven D. Shumway; Elder Michael B. Strong; and Elder Sergio R. Vargas.
- Eight General Authority Seventies were released and given emeritus status on Aug. 1: Elder Ian S. Ardern; Elder Shayne M. Bowen; Elder Paul V. Johnson; Elder S. Gifford Nielsen; Elder Brent H. Nielson; Elder Adrián Ochoa; Elder Gary B. Sabin; and Elder Evan A. Schmutz.
- The Presidency of the Seventy was also reorganized. Elder Carlos A. Godoy was released from the Presidency of the Seventy as of Aug. 1, and Elder Marcus B. Nash, Elder Michael T. Ringwood, Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela and Elder Edward Dube were sustained to the Presidency of the Seventy. Elder Nash’s assignment changed immediately, and Elder Ringwood, Elder Valenzuela and Elder Dube’s assignments began Aug. 1.