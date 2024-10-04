Members sustain the leadership of the church as thousands gather at the Conference Center for the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Changes to the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since the April 2024 general conference are reflected in an updated chart of general authorities and general officers, available to view or download.