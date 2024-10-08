Foundation, fundamentals and roots of restored gospel underscored at October 2024 general conference

A conferencegoer holds a Book of Mormon before the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

In the Sunday afternoon session of October 2024 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles underscored the doctrine and principles that help form the foundation of faith and testimony in the restored gospel.

“Knowing what is eternal and what is not is key to growing a testimony of Jesus Christ and His Church,” said Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, who offered the Oct. 6 session’s opening message.

Some truths are core and essential — “at the root of our faith” — while others are appendages or branches, being valuable only when they are connected to the fundamentals, Elder Uchtdorf taught.

“Jesus Christ and His atoning sacrifice are the root of our testimony,” he declared. “All other things are branches.”

When wanting to nourish a tree, one doesn’t splash water on the branches but instead waters the roots. “Similarly, if you want the branches of your testimony to grow and bear fruit, nourish the roots.”

The Apostle acknowledged that testimonies will be tested and tried. “Faith is not faith if never tested,” Elder Uchtdorf said. “Faith is not strong if never opposed. So don’t despair if you have trials of faith or unanswered questions.

In the same conference session, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles underscored the Holy Bible and the Book of Mormon: Another Testament of Jesus Christ as providing spiritual guidance and teaching from the Savior of the world.

Combined with the teachings of living prophets, these sacred scriptures provide doctrinal direction for Latter-day Saints in today’s world and are most powerful in giving instruction, correction, comfort and consolation to individuals and families who seek guidance from the Lord, Elder Cook taught.

“The scriptures, combined with spiritual inspiration from the Holy Spirit, continue to be the primary source that facilitates the conversion of those who have ‘broken hearts and contrite spirits’ and desire to follow Jesus Christ,” he said. “The scriptures help build a foundation that can withstand the adversary’s constant efforts to undermine faith.”

He counseled those who have deviated from the covenant path to return to the sacred scriptures, prophetic guidance and religious observance in the home.

“The sacred scriptures and living prophets are a major way a loving Heaving Father makes His plan of happiness available to all His children,” Elder Cook said.

Also speaking in the Sunday afternoon session, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught how the love of the Savior is evident when people sustain — or “hold up” — each other in His work.

“To sustain means to hold up another person, to give them our attention, to be faithful to their trust, to act upon their words,” he said.

The resurrected Savior taught the Nephites, “Hold up your light that it may shine unto the world. Behold I am the light which ye shall hold up” (3 Nephi 18:24).

“We hold up the Lord’s light when we hold fast to our covenants and when we support our dear living Prophet as he speaks the words of God,” he said, acknowledging as Elder Cook did the teachings and directions of Church President Russell M. Nelson.

“To hold up the Prophet is a sacred work,” Elder Rasband continued. “We do not sit quietly by but actively defend him, follow his counsel, teach his words, pray for him.”

Added the Apostle: “We all need to be lifted up by the Lord with peace, comfort and — most of all — with personal revelation to counter the fear, darkness and contention encompassing the world.”

In the day’s morning session, Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, reminded listeners of President Nelson’s invitation to Saints to make time for the Lord in their lives, adding that to hear the still voice of the Lord, “You too must be still.”

Being still requires more than just making time and being quiet — but focusing one’s mind and heart on the Lord while also letting go of doubts and fearful thoughts.

“Being still is an act of faith and requires effort,” said Bishop Budge, later adding that as much as the Lord desires one’s attention, He will not force anyone to come to Him.

The gospel of Jesus Christ provides opportunities to return to Him often — opportunities such as daily prayers, scripture study, the sacrament ordinance, the Sabbath day and temple worship, he said.

“When our focus is less on doing and more on strengthening our covenant connection with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ, I testify that each of these sacred moments will be enriched, and we will receive the guidance needed in our personal lives,” Bishop Budge said.

And in the Sunday afternoon session, Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, a General Authority Seventy, emphasized the foundational doctrine that each person is a literal child of God.

He asked Latter-day Saints to consider how different their individual lives and decisions would be “if we really knew who we really are.”

Elder Alliaud added: “We belong to a Church and embrace a gospel that lifts our vision and invites us into the divine.”

He recited President Nelson’s invitation to “think celestial,” saying, “It implies a wonderful reminder of our divine nature and potential destination. We can only obtain the ‘celestial’ through Jesus Christ’s atoning sacrifice.”