Sister Tracy Yeulande Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, and her husband, Brother Brady Browning, at the Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Sister Tracy Y. Browning was born in New Rochelle, New York, on Oct. 9, 1976. She grew up in Jamaica in the West Indies, and in New Jersey and New York. She began serving as second counselor in the Primary general presidency on Aug. 1, 2022.

She married Brady Browning in the Salt Lake Temple on May 2, 1997. They have two children. Sister Browning studied at St. John’s University, worked in financial services for 15 years and is now a director in the Church’s Publishing Services Department. She has also volunteered with various community and civic organizations.

She served as a member of the Relief Society general advisory council and has served in numerous Church callings, including ward and stake Relief Society presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, various Young Women responsibilities and Sunday School instructor.

In honor of Sister Browning’s birthday today, here are nine of her quotes from the past year.

1. ‘Seeking Answers to Spiritual Questions’

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor of the Primary general presidency, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 6, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Our obedience to God’s laws and commandments can open the way for our Savior to provide the understanding and healing He knows we need, according to His prescribed treatment plan for us.”

— October 2024 General Conference, Oct. 6, 2024

2. Ministry in Central Europe

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, hugs a woman after a leadership meeting in Milan, Italy, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I love that spirit of gathering that is found in this particular region of the world. I know the Lord will continue to bless them as they seek to center their lives on the Savior.”

— Nine-day ministry in Europe, Sept. 14-22, 2024

3. Building on ‘our Savior’s bedrock’

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, visits with BYU–Idaho graduates during the convocation for the College of Language and Letters on April 11, 2024. | Michael Lewis, BYU–Idaho

“I testify that Jesus Christ can write a better story for our lives than any one we can author for ourselves. And today, as you turn to this clear sheet in your book of life, having been prepared to be His disciple, give Him the pen and let Him write upon it. I testify that He will inscribe a plan for your happiness and a path for your eternal life and exaltation.”

— BYU–Idaho Commencement address, April 11, 2024

4. Belong to Him

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, speaks during BYU Education Week at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“Children have a place in God’s Church, and we can help them know that there is a place for them here.”

— BYU Education Week, Aug. 19, 2024

5. ‘Why I choose to stay’

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, presents a BYU Women's Conference session in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, May 2, 2024. | Provided by Kathy Green

“I know that the Spirit of God protects, preserves, provides peace and can prepare us for things in our future that God sees but we cannot. The Holy Ghost can expand our vision and prevent us from perishing, if we respond to His messages and instructions.”

— BYU Women’s Conference, May 2, 2024

6. Christmas is a time to remember

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, speaks during the First Presidency's Christmas Devotional in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“Christmas can be an opportunity to act on these invitations and draw liberally on our natural inclinations to remember to think of Jesus Christ more, be receptive to reflecting on the miracle of His birth and feeling and acting upon a greater sense of fellowship with God’s children.”

— First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional, Dec. 3, 2024

7. Face-to-face experience with God

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, speaks to BYU–Pathway Worldwide students during a devotional broadcast on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. | Screenshot from byupathway.org

“You soar toward Him as you earnestly try to keep those sacred promises made through covenants and make small and simple everyday efforts to be a little better than you were the day before. You will gain more and more of God’s power to help you accomplish the things He guides you to do.”

— BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional broadcast, Oct. 17, 2023

8. Understanding how the Holy Ghost speaks

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, shares a post on acting on spiritual promptings on April 3, 2024. | Screenshot from Facebook

“As we choose to consistently practice recognizing revelation and then acting, we can identify characteristics of the Spirit.”

— Social media post, April 3, 2024

9. Practice brings perspective on spiritual promptings

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, President Camille N. Johnson, and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus meet with OneGenAway CEO Christ Whitney in Nashville, Tennessee. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“[Children in Nashville] have an abundance of the Light of Christ and the Holy Ghost within them, and they share truths that they know with great power, faith and simplicity that remind us that disciples of Jesus Christ are not just adults but also our beloved children.”

— Ministry visit to Tennessee, Nov. 3-5, 2024