This week on social: 2024 Light the World video, launches of new Giving Machines, and Christmas lights at the Washington D.C. Temple

In the 2024 Light the World video, posted to Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson's social media profiles Dec. 1, viewers are reminded that Jesus Christ is the light of the world

This week on social media, Church leaders eagerly celebrate ushering inthe Christmas season by posting videos about the Light the World initiative, share photos about the opening of new Giving Machines, and share their thoughts on the hidden symbolism of traditional Christmas lights.

Also, President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, wrote about his experience visiting family in a cabin in Pine Valley, Utah, in a social media post Friday, Dec. 6.

President Holland described the personal significance of the cabin. Built by his great-great-grandfather Robert Gardner Jr., the cabin was a picture-perfect place. Gardner, who earlier managed a farm in another city, built the cabin after he was called to harvest wood for the Salt Lake Temple during its construction. Gardner promptly accepted the call.

“The story of his determination and many sacrifices, and those of his wife, my great-great grandmother Leanora Cannon Gardner, still inspires me and my children today. We hope in our day to be as willing to ‘go and do’ as were these beloved ancestors,” President Holland wrote.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, together with the official social media page of the Relief Society, posted Sunday, Dec. 1, a video highlighting the Light the World initiative to “be someone’s angel” this holiday season.

In the video, scenes depicting the birth of the Savior Jesus Christ can been seen in several parts of the world.

Written in the video is: “He is the Light of the World. This Christmas, we can be His angels.”

“This Christmas, I invite you to continue your angelic efforts with the same love and care you’ve demonstrated so beautifully. I know that as you do, you will feel a deeper connection to our Savior, Jesus Christ, and inspire those around you to #LightTheWorld with His eternal love,” wrote President Johnson.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted Friday, Dec. 6, a video to his social media profiles sharing the importance of the Light the World Giving Machines in New York City.

The Giving Machines hit Times Square in New York City on Monday, Dec. 2.

“What a privilege it is to be here and to feel the spirit of this. It feels like a proper and loving way to worship the Savior and express our love and appreciation for him,” Elder Cook expressed in the video.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles introduced Sister Louise, a Catholic sister from Ireland, through a video posted to his social media profiles Friday, Nov. 29.

Sister Louise is a member of the Good Shepherd Sisters in Bangkok, Thailand, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping improve the lives of others. She and Elder Uchtdorf met two years ago in Thailand, and upon Elder Uchtdorf’s return to the country, the two have since reunited.

“Now 90 years old, Sister Louise has continued to dedicate her life to providing shelter, vocational training, and educational opportunities for women and children at risk. She is a true shepherd and a wonderful example to me,” wrote Elder Uchtdorf in this post.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught in Washington, D.C., that light is a symbol for Jesus Christ, at the 47th annual Festival of Lights on Dec. 3, and posted a video to his social media profiles Thursday, Dec. 5, including a clip of his message.

“It is our faith that each one of us is a son or daughter of God,” Elder Andersen said. “This light that burns within each of us comes from God and is part of our divine nature. It represents goodness, kindness, wisdom, sharing what we have with others, lifting those who are hurting or troubled, helping to dispel ignorance and increase understanding, chasing away the darkness and opening the windows of light.”

Primary General President Susan H. Porter posted a video from Germany on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

While on a trip with her four siblings, President Porter visited the country where her father was born and learned more about her heritage and ancestry. In the video, she shared about her father’s experience as a Jew fleeing from Germany.

“As we traveled from town to town and learned more about the traumatic experiences my ancestors faced, I realized they had given me a great gift,” she wrote.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a video clip from his message “Jesus Christ Is the Treasure” from the October 2023 general conference.

Elder Renlund taught to keep the focus of life on the Savior Jesus Christ.

“I encourage you to remember and always focus on Jesus Christ. He is our Savior and Redeemer, the ‘mark’ to whom we should look and our greatest treasure. As you come to Him, you will be rewarded with strength to face life’s challenges, courage to do what is right and the ability to fulfill your mission in mortality,” he wrote.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles helped launch the usage of another Light the World Giving Machine, in Kansas City, Missouri, on Nov. 30.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, Elder Gong shared his thoughts on the experience to his social media profiles.

“In this world where there are so many needs, none of us can do everything, but each of us can do something. Some 106 Giving Machines in 13 countries on five different continents this year make it so we can participate. What a delight to help ‘unwrap’ the Giving Machine in Union Station, Kansas City, Missouri, right after Thanksgiving,” he wrote.