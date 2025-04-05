President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, smiles during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

As a youth, President Henry B. Eyring experienced the joy of drawing nearer to the Savior — and the Savior drawing nearer to him — through simple acts of obedience to the commandments.

During the Saturday morning session of the April 2025 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the second counselor in the First Presidency reflected on a dark and cold night more than 75 years ago when he partook of the sacrament in a Sunday worship service.

“I remember a feeling of light and warmth in the chapel as I realized that I had kept the commandment to gather with the Saints to partake of the sacrament, covenanting with our Heavenly Father to always remember His son and to keep His commandments,” President Eyring said.

In that memorable meeting, as the congregation sang the hymn, “Abide with Me; ‘Tis Eventide,” with the memorable words, “O Savior, stay this night with me,” young President Eyring felt “an overwhelming sense of the Spirit.”

“I felt the Savior’s love and closeness that evening through the comfort of the Holy Ghost,” he said.

President Eyring’s general conference message centered on the Savior’s invitation in Doctrine and Covenants 88:63 to “Draw near unto me and I will draw near unto you; seek me diligently and ye shall find me; ask, and ye shall receive; knock, and it shall be opened unto you.”

Think of it as being separated from a dear friend for a time, President Eyring said. A person would find a way to communicate with that friend, treasure any messages received and provide support for one another. The more that happened, the longer it lasted, the deeper the bond between friends would grow. If time passed without communication or assisting one another, the bond would weaken.

Jesus Christ loves each of us. He offers the opportunity to draw closer to Him.

After bearing his witness of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, he continued: “We will, on the Day of Judgment, stand before the Savior, face to face. It will be a time of great joy for those, in this life, who have drawn close to Him in His service.”

President Eyring taught that individuals can come closer to Jesus Christ by always remembering Him, seeking Him through diligent scripture study, and through heartfelt prayer.

Years later, President Eyring rekindled the same feelings of the Savior’s love and the closeness he felt during that sacrament meeting in his youth. He did so by keeping the commandment to read the scriptures. He demonstrated by sharing the New Testament story of the two disciples on the road to Emmaus in Luke 24.

Those who enter the waters of baptism and covenant to be witnesses for the Savior — “At all times and in all things, and in all places … even unto death” — receive the promise of eternal life (see Mosiah 18:8-9).

“As you are faithful to these promises, you will find that the Lord keeps His promises to be one with you in your service, making your burdens light,” President Eyring said. “You will come to know the Savior, and in time, you will come to be like Him, and be ‘perfected in Him’ (see Moroni 10:32). By helping others, you will find that you are drawing nearer to Him.”

For those with loved ones who have wandered off the gospel path, President Eyring said, “You wonder what more you can do to bring them back. For one thing, you can depend on the Lord to draw closer to them as you serve Him with faith.”

President Eyring said those who keep their covenants and minister to others will feel the Lord’s love.

“As you bind up the wounds of those in need, the Lord’s power will sustain you. His arms will be outstretched with yours to succor and bless the children of our Heavenly Father,” he said. “Every covenant-keeping servant of Jesus Christ will receive His direction from the Spirit as they bless and serve others for Him. Then they will feel the Savior’s love and find joy in being drawn closer to Him.”