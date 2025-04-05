Saturday morning session of April 2025 general conference — see photos and read a summary

Madison and Nelson Smith talk with Shaneice Collins and Tamanda Banda as they wait in line for the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

The Saturday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2025.

Conducting the session, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, led the sustaining of general Church leaders. He presented for a sustaining vote 16 new General Authority Seventies who will begin serving immediately, as well as a new member of the Presidency of the Seventy and a new Young Men general presidency who will begin serving on Aug. 1. Effective the same day, Elder José A. Teixeira will be released from the Presidency of the Seventy, and five General Authority Seventies will receive emeritus status.

Elder Kevin S. Hamilton and Elder Jorge F. Zeballos, General Authority Seventies among those receiving emeritus status in August, gave the opening and closing prayers. Jared B. Larson, managing director of the Church Auditing Department, gave the 2024 auditing report.

Music was provided by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy, and accompanied by organists Andrew Unsworth and Richard Elliott.

Speakers

This story has been updated with a link to the statistical report.