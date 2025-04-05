Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac
General Conference

Saturday morning session of April 2025 general conference — see photos and read a summary

Photos and a summary from the Saturday morning session of April 2025 general conference

Madison and Nelson Smith talk with Shaneice Collins and Tamanda Banda as they wait in line for the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Church News Staff
By Church News Staff

The Saturday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2025.

Conducting the session, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, led the sustaining of general Church leaders. He presented for a sustaining vote 16 new General Authority Seventies who will begin serving immediately, as well as a new member of the Presidency of the Seventy and a new Young Men general presidency who will begin serving on Aug. 1. Effective the same day, Elder José A. Teixeira will be released from the Presidency of the Seventy, and five General Authority Seventies will receive emeritus status.

Elder Kevin S. Hamilton and Elder Jorge F. Zeballos, General Authority Seventies among those receiving emeritus status in August, gave the opening and closing prayers. Jared B. Larson, managing director of the Church Auditing Department, gave the 2024 auditing report.

Music was provided by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy, and accompanied by organists Andrew Unsworth and Richard Elliott.

Speakers

Related Story
April 2025 general conference: Announcements, talk summaries, photos, session highlights
1 of 36
Conferencegoers sustain Church leadership during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
2 of 36
President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, smiles during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
3 of 36
Madison and Nelson Smith talk with Shaneice Collins and Tamanda Banda as they wait in line for the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 36
Conferencegoers walk outside the Conference Center before the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
5 of 36
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
6 of 36
Elder Gerrit W. Gong, center, talks with Elder Ulisses Soares, right, and Elder Dale G. Renlund, all of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
7 of 36
President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves as he enters during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
8 of 36
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
9 of 36
Conferencegoers walk outside the Conference Center before the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
10 of 36
Andrew Poteki, of Taylorsville, walks outside the Conference Center before the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
11 of 36
The Lugo Reyes family, from left, Yini, Maria, Omar and Maria Gabriela, all of Venezuela, pose for a photo outside the Conference Center before the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
12 of 36
Elder Gary Cornelsen helps Wilton Kanahele, of Hawaii, outside the Conference Center before the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
13 of 36
Alex Harmon, of Provo, hugs his uncle, Nathan Seaton, of Salt Lake City, outside the Conference Center before the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
14 of 36
Makasi Sandile, left, poses with other leaders from the Africa South Area for a photo outside the Conference Center before the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
15 of 36
Conferencegoers walk near the Salt Lake Temple outside the Conference Center before the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
16 of 36
Leslie Adama, left, of Peru, and Tokiyo Nishizawa, of Japan, pose for a photo outside the Conference Center before the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
17 of 36
People in line for the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 36
People in line for the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 36
Friends Dylan Gorringe, Summer Blake and Elle Cheney talk prior to the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
20 of 36
Siblings Annie, Grace, Sam and Evelyn Wilde, of Reno, Nev., talk prior to the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
21 of 36
Jonathan Binene and his father Willy talk ahead of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
22 of 36
People in line for the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
23 of 36
James and Kami Vaughn take a selfie prior to the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
24 of 36
People in line for the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
25 of 36
People in line for the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
26 of 36
Conferencegoers walk outside the Conference Center before the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
27 of 36
Esther, Elsa, Marta and Mila Schwartz, sisters from the U.K., pose for a photo outside the Conference Center prior to the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
28 of 36
Conferencegoers sustain Church leadership during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
29 of 36
Sister Kristen M. Oaks, left, talks with Sister Harriet Uchtdorf during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
30 of 36
Conferencegoers sustain Church leadership during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
31 of 36
Conferencegoers sustain Church leadership during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
32 of 36
Conferencegoers sustain Church leadership during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
33 of 36
Elder D. Todd Christofferson, right, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talks with Elder Neil L. Andersen, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
34 of 36
President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
35 of 36
Elder Ulisses Soares, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, gestures after the First Presidency entered during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
36 of 36
Music Director Mack Wilberg directs the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as they perform during the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

This story has been updated with a link to the statistical report.

Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed