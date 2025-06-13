This week on social: President Nelson shares about the Syracuse Utah Temple dedication

President Russell M. Nelson in a social media post from June 8 shares about his experience dedicating the Syracuse Utah Temple on that same day.

This week on social media, President Russell M. Nelson promised great blessings to those at the Syracuse Utah Temple dedication but also to those who worship in the temple regularly.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson shared about her service opportunities while ministering in Asia. Just after she arrived home, President Johnson attended and presented at a global initiative in Salt Lake City.

Other leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also shared messages about Jesus Christ being the center of worship, His love for the world and about the greatest influences on religion.

On June 8, President Nelson dedicated the Syracuse Utah Temple. In a post on social media, he shared what he talked about at the dedication. “I promise you that your time in the temple will bless your life in ways nothing else can.”

“Consider how your life is different because of the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ,” President Nelson said. He went on to list all the effects of the temple — including being sealed to loved ones, being blessed with an endowment of power from God, receiving the gift and ministering of the Holy Ghost, having watchful angels nearby and never feeling alone.

President Nelson also promised the audience that they “will feel closer to our Heavenly Father and to our Savior, Jesus Christ” if they worship regularly in the temple. Peace, greater spiritual confidence, answers and feeling of Christ’s mercy are all blessings that come from attending the temple, he wrote.

“The Savior has used the word ‘always’ in two settings: You promise always to remember Him when you partake of the sacrament. And He warns you to pray always,” President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, said in a social media post this week.

President Eyring admitted that while he does not know the purpose of this, he knows that Jesus Christ knows the human experience and the forces influencing humans. “He offers us the covenant to always remember Him and the warning to pray always so that we will place our reliance on Him, our only safety.”

In that post from June 11, President Eyring repeats the promise of the Savior: “If you will let your heart be drawn to the Savior and to our Heavenly Father in prayer, you will always have the Spirit to be with you.”

In a post from June 6, President Johnson repeated the words she told representatives from global humanitarian organizations that the Church would donate $63.4 million this year to the collaborative worldwide project started in 2023.

Just the day before, President Johnson participated in meetings for global initiatives to improve the well-being of women and children. “Collaboration remains at the heart of this initiative,” she said at the meeting and in her post. “We create the greatest impact through our united efforts.”

President Johnson also mentioned ministering to women and children in Asia for 18 days in one post and talked more about the recent contribution in another from June 9.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, sat in Kirtland, Ohio, and considered a scripture in his recent video. Of Kirtland, he said it is “one of the most important locations in the history of the Church and any dispensation.”

President Holland looked over the revelations received at Kirtland and read Doctrine and Covenants 110:1–4. “‘The veil was taken from our minds.’ Notice the play on the veils of the temple and the veils of our mind,” he said while reading the first verses.

“I am grateful for the revelation after revelation that came here,” President Holland said. “And I bear witness of the divinity of those words.”

While on his ministry in Europe, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles sat down in a friend’s office to discuss a verse of the Bible that was translated in that room.

Professor Mark Wrathall at Corpus Christi College in Oxford, England, now occupies the very room where 400 years ago the team that translated The Bible once sat. Seated in this historic setting for a video posted June 9, Elder Cook and Wrathall discussed many influential events on the English language like the Magna Carta, Shakespeare and the King James Bible.

“The significance of the King James Bible to our faith and to many faiths is just incredible, so this is very special for us,” Elder Cook said with a smile.

“In my places of weakness, Jesus Christ becomes my strength,” General Young Women President Emily Belle Freeman said in a June 10 post. “He offers the gift of transformation and change.”

On the Young Women Worldwide page, President Freeman shared an experience she had with her granddaughter Desi, who has cystic fibrosis. “She has to do hard things just to stay healthy.”

Desi reminded President Freeman that she was strong enough too.

President Freeman quoted Ether 12:27 in saying through covenants, the audience can become strong enough to overcome death, sin and “the weakness of mortality.” “He came to rescue, to heal, to deliver,” she said.

In a post from June 10, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his experience while on assignment in Lima, Peru. “I see the future of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the faces of the youth and young adults across the world.”

Elder Andersen could feel the desire of the youth to keep the commandments and make righteous decisions. Elder Andersen discussed with the youth a teaching — “Where Will This Lead?” — from President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, to help the youth consider the eternal consequences of daily actions.

“As we choose Jesus Christ throughout our lives — trusting Him, exercising faith in Him, believing Him — and then think of where our decisions will lead us, I testify we can one day return to live with our Father in Heaven.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles ministered to the members in Uruguay and posted in a video an observation — they all loved the song “Gethsemane.”

“I don’t know if there’s more beautiful words sung and spoken by Primary children,” Elder Stevenson said. Three different choirs sang that to him while he was in Uruguay. Elder Stevenson reflected on the lyrics in the June 10 video.

“And as we think about the words that memorialize and honor Jesus Christ as our Savior and Redeemer, it draws our hearts closer to Him.” testified Elder Stevenson, add that the lyrics that talk of Christ’s love are true.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared how an elementary classroom election shaped her son’s life. Eli was elected class judge in fourth grade, and this motivated him to learn about law and about the Lawgiver, Jesus Christ.

In Sister Wright’s post from June 9, Eli sat in a law school interview with one of his top choice universities and was asked where his moral compass comes from. He replied that Jesus Christ was his moral compass and that the world would be better if everyone followed His teachings.

Eli was admitted with a scholarship. Sister Wright and Eli later toured the school and saw the Sermon the Mount inscribed on the walls. Referencing Mosiah 5:2, Sister Wright shared that “as Jesus Christ becomes the focus of our lives, [it] changes everything.”

In his April 2025 general conference talk, “Personal Preparation to Meet the Savior”, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared the story of Farmer Paavo and his wife. He later learned that there was a statue of the couple in Finland.

“As we continue to prepare for the Savior’s second coming, may we consider the lesson of the Savior’s parable of the sheep and goats,” Elder Renlund said in the post from June 11. “That we are to use the gifts we have been given — time, talents, and blessings — to serve Heavenly Father’s children, especially the most vulnerable and needy.”

“‘I know what the Lord expects from me and I believe in His promises for me and for my family,’” Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles quoted from a story. The young man Elder Soares quoted had recently been the sole survivor of a plane crash and yet was still determined to go on a mission.

In a BYU–Idaho devotional from which he uploaded a video, Elder Soares shared the story of learning while on an international assignment that a family friend had died in a plane crash and his son had been the sole survivor. Yet, the young man wanted to go on a mission.

“Despite the tragedy, this young man kept his trust in God’s plan for his life and chose to focus on what the Savior expected of him,” Elder Soares said June 9. “Placing his confidence, hope and faith in Him and His love demonstrated through His atoning sacrifice.”