President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency and Sister Kristen M. Oaks wave to attendees after the Saturday evening session of the 195th annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

President Dallin H. Oaks was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in April 1984 and called as first counselor in the First Presidency in January 2018. Born on Aug. 12, 1932, in Provo, Utah, he and his two siblings were raised by their mother after their father died.

While attending Brigham Young University, President Oaks met June Dixon, and they married in 1952. They have six children. She died of cancer in 1998. President Oaks married Kristen M. McCain in 2000. He graduated in accounting from BYU and received a law degree from the University of Chicago Law School.

President Oaks was a member of the Utah National Guard, Illinois National Guard and Army Reserve. He clerked for Chief Justice Earl Warren at the U.S. Supreme Court, taught at the University of Chicago, was the president of BYU from 1971 until 1980 and was appointed to the Utah Supreme Court, on which he served until his call to be an Apostle.

In honor of President Oaks’ birthday today, here are nine of his quotes from the past year.

1. Solution to differences

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, greets members and friends of the Church gathered for a devotional in Brussels, Belgium, on July 13, 2025. The devotional was also broadcast live in 24 languages for 37 countries in Europe. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The only permanent solution to the differences that divide us is for all of us to follow our Savior’s teachings and to gradually become even as He is.”

— Remarks in Brussels, Belgium, to Europe Central Area, July 13, 2025

2. Missionaries and Joseph Smith

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, June 21, 2025, for the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“It is very important that our missionaries have a testimony of the divine calling and miraculous work of the Prophet Joseph Smith. That needs to be part of your teaching and counseling.”

— Seminar for New Mission Leaders, June 21, 2025

3. The divine plan

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 6, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Our part in this divine plan is to trust in God and seek divine helps, most notably the Atonement of His Beloved Son, our Savior and Redeemer Jesus Christ.”

— "Divine Helps for Mortality," April 2025 general conference

4. Commandments

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and Sister Kristen M. Oaks wave to the choir after the Saturday evening session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

“People who imagine commandments as the way God decides who to punish fail to understand this purpose of God’s loving plan of happiness. On that path we can gradually achieve the needed relationship with our Savior and qualify for an increase of His power to help us on our way to the destination He desires for all of us.”

— "Divine Helps for Mortality," April 2025 general conference

5. The Resurrection of Jesus Christ

President Dallin H. Oaks speaks in a new video about the Savior's Resurrection and the need to have Christ-centered traditions at Easter. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The Resurrection means that all who have ever lived will be resurrected. And the Resurrection is literal.”

— Easter video message, Feb. 16, 2025

6. Jesus Christ lives today

“The prophets and teachings of the restored Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints affirm that Jesus Christ came forth out of the grave and lives today as a resurrected Being. Similarly, because of Christ’s Atonement, all who have ever lived on this earth will also be resurrected, in order to live forever as resurrected beings (see 1 Corinthians 15:22;Alma 40:23).”

— Social media post, Jan. 2, 2025

7. ‘For our benefit’

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks in the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City for the First Presidency's Christmas Devotional on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

“Again and again, the prophets declared the central truths of the Atonement of Jesus Christ. Again and again, they declared His command that we should love and serve Him and love and serve one another. And, He added, ‘If ye love me keep my commandments’ (John 14:15). Repeated throughout the ages, these declarations are the most important message in all eternity. They are for us, for our benefit."

— First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional, Dec. 8, 2024

8. To live with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ eternally

“Our Heavenly Father loves all His children so much that He wants us all to live in a kingdom of glory forever. He wants us to live with Him and His Son, Jesus Christ, eternally.”

— Social media posts, Nov. 21, 2024

9. Following Christ

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2024. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Following Christ is not a casual or occasional practice. It is a continuous commitment and way of life that should guide us at all times and in all places.”

— "Following Christ," October 2024 general conference